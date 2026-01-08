7 Spectacular Jaylen Brown cards, including an affordable case hit

Jaylen Brown notched his second career 50-point game on January 3rd, leading the Celtics to a blowout win over the Clippers. Brown was unstoppable, connecting on 18 of 26 shots, including 6 for 10 from behind the arc. What's most impressive is that Brown only needed 35 minutes to drop 50.

The Celtics are currently riding a 4-game winning streak and have been surging, averaging over 126 points per game over their last 6 games. Brown's hot hand cooled off against the Chicago Bulls, but he's still having the best season of his career. Below we take a look at 7 fantastic cards of the Celtics dynamic small forward.

RELATED: Top 10 Michael Jordan Cameo Cards

2024 Donruss Optic Downtown Gold #15

A PSA 10 2024 Donruss Optic Downtown Gold Jaylen Brown | Card Ladder

Downtown Jaylen Brown just has a great ring to it, and it also happens to be the highest selling card of his in the last few weeks. The PSA 10 Gold (/10) copy above sold for $5,145 on December 26, 2025 according to Card Ladder.

The Downtown inserts are known for featuring key elements of each team's city, although as a Boston native I'm struggling to place which Boston landmark(s) is being highlighted. Maybe it's the Charles River Dam? Cambridge would be an apt background for Brown, since he spends some of his off time at MIT helping create STEM programs for middle and high school students.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Rock Stars #RS-8

A 2025-26 Topps Chrome Jaylen Brown Rock Stars #RS-8 | Card Ladder

If you're looking for a rare but wildly affordable case hit featuring the C's 2025-26 leading scorer, we've got you covered with a reboot of the Topps Chrome Rock Stars insert. An ungraded copy recently sold for $26 on January 4, 2026. The 4-time All-Star is a shoo-in for an All-Star spot again this year, so grabbing a case hit at these prices could be a very smart move.

RELATED: The 2025 Topps Chrome Basketball Insert Collectors Are Fighting Over

2024 Panini Eminence Triple Championship Tags #TCT-BOS

2024 Panini Eminence Triple Championship Tags Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White #TCT-BOS | Card Ladder

This stunner features Brown along with Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Derrick White and highlights the 17 titles Boston had going into 2024, the year they added their 18th. The above ungraded one-of-one Triple Championship Tags card last sold for $9.7K on November 22, 2025 and is the only verified sale on Card Ladder. If Boston is able to string together a 2nd championship with this trio, the above card could be a big one the next time it sells.

2016 National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph #104 (/99)

2016 National Treasures Jaylen Brown Rookie Patch Autograph #104 (/99) | Card Ladder

With the 2016 National Treasures rookie patch autograph card we break into 5-figure sales. The above BGS 9.5 with the serial number of 17/99 last sold for $14.4K in 2022. A similar card with the same BGS 9.5 grade recently sold through Goldin Auctions for $4,575, nearly 70% below this card's peak sale from 2022. This card also comes in a gold parallel serial numbered to 10.

2016 Panini Prizm Gold rookie #44 (/10)

A PSA 10 2016 Panini Prizm Gold Jaylen Brown rookie card #44 (/10) | Card Ladder

The Gold Prizms have been gaining significant momentum among the collecting community with some record sales in 2025, including a LeBron James non-rookie Gold Prizm that sold for nearly $800K in September. So naturally one of JB's top selling cards is the above PSA 10 2016 Panini Prizm Gold rookie card #44.

The peak price for a PSA 10 copy, like the one above, is $19.2K from a 2023 sale. Similar PSA 10s also sold in 2025, going for $9.3K in July and $9.8K in August.

RELATED: LeBron James Card Sells for $793K, Setting Record

2016 Panini Immaculate Collection Rookie Autograph Logoman #138 (1/1)

A PSA 5 2016 Panini Immaculate Collection Jaylen Brown Rookie Autograph Logoman #138 (1/1) | Card Ladder

The PSA 5 2016 Panini Immaculate Collection Rookie Autograph Logoman, pictured above, is the second-highest selling Brown card to date. At its peak this card sold for $34.5K in August, 2025. However, like we've seen with many of his other cards, this one also sold for a discount a few months later when a buyer picked it up for $26,732.

It's a beautiful one-of-one autograph logoman card despite the rough grade. Its difficult to say definitively which one is better, this one or the one below.

2016 National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph Logoman #104 (1/1)

A PSA 6 2016 National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph Logoman of Jaylen Brown #104 (1/1) | Card Ladder

The highest selling card to date of the Celtics star is the above PSA 6 2016 National Treasures Rookie Autograph Logoman. This one-of-one stunner sold for $60K in December 2022 and was resold for a slight loss six months later, when it sold for $52.8K through Goldin Auctions.

With Brown surging and just a hair behind Jayson Tatum and Larry Bird for most points per game in a Celtics season, the star forward's card market could make some big moves in 2026. The above cards will be key ones to keep an eye on.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: