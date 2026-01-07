Top 5 NBA Card Sales of the Last Week: Cooper Flagg Dominates
Most weeks, the top five list consists of Cooper Flagg's top sales that week. However, this week, we have one new entrant and a controversial sale and re-listing of an NBA legend. While the Cooper Flagg market remains healthy, we saw some new parallels and autograph insert sets with new highs.
Controversial Honorable Mention: Kevin Garnett Superfractor Auto
If you are thinking, "huh, that's weird. There is a finger in that photo!" You are not wrong. Sadly, that's the best photo from the bunch and a confirmed sale on CardLadder for $20,000. However, it is relisted with better photos from the same seller at $25,000 BIN. This is one to keep an eye on.
5. Cooper Flagg Autograph Issue Black Auto /10
Just barely out-selling the controversial Kevin Garnett superfractor autograph, this Cooper Flagg /10 on-card autograph sold for $20,100 on January 3rd. Flagg had a base /10 autograph sell for $33,000 a few weeks ago, so it's not surprising to see an insert /10 autograph sell for less.
4. Cooper Flagg Black /10
The only non-auto to make the list this week is a Cooper Flagg base, true black /10. It is the second-highest sale of a base card of Flagg's so far. A 1/2 White Geometric from the breaker's delight SKU sold for $45,000. This base black /10 sold for $21,000. A super impressive number for a non-autographed card. It will be interesting to see what some of the higher-end Topps products could look like for base cards.
3. Kevin Durant Superfractor Auto 1/1
Our surprise entrant on the list this week is Kevin Durant! His superfractor auto, a redemption, sold for $21,500 on December 31st. The Durant market is fascinating as his "First Card" made the first list in December. He only has three sales over $1,000 so far for Topps Chrome, but his superfractor base card sold for $9,999.95 on January 1st.
2. Cooper Flagg Orange Autograph /25
Another massive Cooper Flagg autograph makes the list, this time an orange base autograph /25. This was sold on December 29th for $26,301 at auction. An incredible sale, especially as we see the power of a true color. Two Orange Geometric autographs sold in the last week and neither were even close to the true orange. At $12,700 and $16,268, the geometric parallels just don't carry the same weight as true colors.
1. Cooper Flagg Red Next Stop Rookie Auotgraph /5
Finishing up the Top 5 for the week, we have another insert autograph for Cooper Flagg. His Next Stop Rookie Autograph /5 sold for $33,433 at auction on January 2nd. It marks a new record sale for a Flagg autograph. Only his /2 White Geometric has had a higher sale for a Cooper Flagg card out of the Topps Chrome set. In fact, this also marks a new record high for an autograph sale out of Topps Chrome!
