2024 Leaf Metal Halloween Exclusive: Why This New Set Is Scary Good
Leaf Trading Cards is out with a new multi-sport set just in time for Halloween.
The card manufacturer announced that 2024 Leaf Metal Halloween Exclusive, featuring two cards per box, will drop this Friday.
Each box contains two autographed cards -- all featuring a Halloween theme -- numbered to three or less.
The star-studded set includes a mix of athletes and pop culture celebrities such as Lionel Messi, Paul Skenes, Anthony Edwards, Larry Bird, Brock Purdy, Jayden Daniels, Peyton Manning, Connor McGregor, Olivia Dunne, Anthony Hopkins, Brie Larson, Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman, Carlos Alcaraz, Mel Gibson, William Shatner, Chuck Norris, Chevy Chase, Mark Wahlberg, Bo Jackson and Barry Sanders.
You can check out the complete list here.
Each box sells for $199.99 and available now for pre-order on Leaf's website.
The high-end cards comes as other trading cards, such as Pokemon and a Panini NFL release, have hit the market earlier month.