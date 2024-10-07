Non-Candy Halloween Treats: Pokemon and Panini Cards Perfect for Kids with Allergies
Halloween is a fun night for kids to dress up as their favorite characters and get treats. You see Marvel or Pokémon characters running around. Witches and cartoon characters asking for candy.
However, not all kids can eat candies due to allergies or other reasons, so it makes Trick or Treating a little difficult.
That’s why the Teal Pumpkin Project was formed—to let people know there are non-food treats available — and allowing all children to take part in the annual tradition.
One amazing non-food option is trading cards. They’re fun, collectibles and parents don’t have to worry about allergies.
This year, Pokémon and Panini both created Halloween-themed packs of cards that are perfect for handing out on Halloween.
This is the third year in a row for the Halloween-theme Pokémon cards. The “Trick or Trade” cards include favorite characters like Pikachu and Eevee with a little Pumpkin Pikachu logo on the right side of the card.
The larger package includes 35 packs with three cards inside.
Panini created Halloween-themed packs for football and basketball, featuring many of this season’s newest rookies. Each pack comes with three cards and includes parallel cards with spooky themes like bats and pumpkins.
The great thing about the cards is that children will have a lasting memento from Halloween. Parents don’t have to worry about kids overeating sweets or having potential allergies.
And there’s the outside chance that a card in a pack could be worth a few bucks. You don’t see that with a fun-sized package of Snickers.
Even if you can’t find the Pokemon or Panini’s basketball or football cards, you could always make a pack of cards. If you have extra cards in your collection or purchase a box of cards from the store, you can put together custom packs.
The easiest way to do it is to make packs of about five cards and put them into “team bags.” Use the self-affixing seal and put the packs in a treat bowl.
Trading cards are a great way to support the Teal Pumpkin Project and make sure no child feels left out on Halloween.