With Topps Chrome Update releasing to collectors next week, Topps had one more announcement regarding the product to add to the already mounting excitement.

In a pair of photos posted by Topps on the company's X account, the 'Cupfractor' parallel is coming to the product as another chase for collectors to go after. The card is a tip of the cap to the gold cup logo displayed on select player's second-year cards after being named to Topps' All-Star rookie team from the prior season.

RELATED: 2025 Topps Chrome Update has Hideo Nomo’s first licensed auto in 20 years

FIRST LOOK: 'Cupfractor' parallels for all 2025 Topps Rookie Cup members arrive in Chrome Update Baseball! pic.twitter.com/mdfGKqh2N5 — Topps (@Topps) December 4, 2025

While there is no announcement as to if there will be a non-autograph version of the card, the photos shared show Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser's autographed Cupfractor with the 1/1 and an orange refractor numbered to 25 on display.

The design of the card is focused on the gold cup icon itself. While the logo is displayed in its usual spot, numerous other logos float behind the player in what will likely be a refractor style card that is popular to the baseball card community.

What is a Rookie Cup Logo?

Bobby Witt Jr. 2023 Topps Chrome Rookie Cup PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Every season, Topps comes out with its own rookie team that highlights the best rookies in baseball for the year. The following season, the player's base cards in both Topps flagship as well as Topps Chrome products feature a small gold cup logo in one of the corners of the card to signify the accomplishment from the season before.

In recent years Topps has utilized the announcement of their All-Star rookie team in the form of Topps Now cards, which have become a popular series for collectors to buy in the hopes of receiving a lucky hit from their order.

Shohei Ohtani 2018 Topps Now All-Star Rookie Team PSA 9 | Card Ladder

In the past, several of the stars of baseball have been a part of the All-Star Rookie team in their first seasons in the MLB, such as Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Julio Rodriguez among others.

Who has a Rookie Cup Logo on their cards?

While it will only be a select group of players who will have these Cupfractor parallels, the list still contains some of the best and brightest young stars in the game. Here are a few players who donned the gold cup logo on their cards this year who are eligible for Cupfractors.

1. Paul Skenes, Pirates SP

Paul Skenes 2025 Topps Series 1 Autograph | Card Ladder

2. Jackson Merrill, Padres OF

Jackson Merrill 2025 Topps Series 1 Autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

3. Michael Busch, Cubs 1B

Michael Busch 2025 Topps Series 1 Green Rainbow Foil PSA 9 | Card Ladder

4. Wyatt Langford, Rangers OF

Wyatt Langford 2025 Topps Silver Pack | Card Ladder

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: