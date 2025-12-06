2025 Topps Chrome Update has Hideo Nomo’s first licensed auto in 20 years

In what might be one of the coolest hobby announcements that we’ve seen in the last twenty years, Topps recently announced that the first licensed Hideo Nomo autographs since 2005, would be released in Topps Chrome Update.

Although Nomo’s status is as iconic as it gets for mid-1990’s MLB players, Topps has never actually produced a signed Nomo card, but rather it was Playoff who did so across its 2005 baseball products. With that said, the two-decade-Nomo-less drought has officially ended with the new Topps Chrome Legends Autographs series, within which Nomo is featured in a Dodgers uniform, and are available exclusively in hobby boxes. When it comes to the scarcity factor of these cards, collectors can expect to find serial numbered versions beginning at the “/50” level and various versions are as rare as “1/1”.

2025 Topps Chrome Update - Topps Chrome Legends Autographs - Hideo Nomo (Red Parallel /5) | https://www.beckett.com/news/topps-to-release-industrys-first-licensed-hideo-nomo-autographs-in-20-years/

Nomo, who made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995, became the first player in more than three decades to leave Japan’s NPB to pursue a career in Major League Baseball. His pitching delivery captivated fans as he posted a 13–6 record, a 2.54 ERA, 236 strikeouts, and the 1995 National League Rookie of the Year award. He would go on to throw two career no-hitters, (one of which was the first ever at Coors Field) across his 12-season career that was spent mostly in Los Angeles with the Dodgers but included stints with the New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals.

Hideo Nomo was the first Japanese player to star in the U.S. He spent the 2000 season, the Tigers' first at Comerica Park, in Detroit. | Julian H. Gonzalez, Detroit Free Press

As collectors prepare themselves for the December 10 release date, expectations to chase Nomo’s as well as other notable legends will be in high demand. Given the impact he’s had on the game as well as his global reach coupled with the scarcity of his past signatures, there’s no doubt that many of these cards will command top dollar across the secondary markets.

