2025 Topps Chrome Ohtani & Judge Dual Gold MLB Logoman Autograph Up For Sale

In what many collectors are calling the biggest hobby announcement of 2026, Fanatics has announced that a one-of-a-kind 2025 Topps Chrome Dual Gold MLB Logoman Autograph featuring Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. As we find ourselves at the pinnacle of an era where scarcity drives hobby culture and collectibles values, this one-of-one card sits in a category all by itself and does so by combining two of the biggest names in a dual autograph, the most sought after patches that are better known as Gold Logoman Patches and full MLB Authentication into one of the most incredible baseball cards ever constructed.

BREAKING: The 1/1 Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge Gold Dual Logoman Autograph is coming to auction.



Bidding opens March 5th on Fanatics Collect.



How much do YOU think this historic card will sell for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CBGlx4CYOv — Fanatics Collect (@FanaticsCollect) February 24, 2026

When it comes to Aaron Judge & Shohei Ohtani there’s no doubt that volumes upon volumes of Major League Baseball history, ever since each has made their respective debut, have been written. With that said, each of their patches that are featured on this card have their own unique storylines.

Ohtani's Patch - May 26, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians

May 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his solo home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Shohei Ohtani’s patch from a May 26, 2025 game against the Cleveland Guardians, saw the Los Angeles Dodgers cruise to a 7–2 victory. On that night, fans saw Ohtani launch what would be his 19th home run of the season, transforming the patch not only into one of the season's earliest defining moments, but a career-defining moment for Shohei Ohtani.

Judge's Patch - May 30, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees

May 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Aaron Judge’s patch from a May 30, 2025 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, saw the Dodgers engage in a home run battle with the Yankees, but when all was said and done, the Dodgers would come out on top to an 8–5 victory. On that night, fans saw Aaron Judge smash a 446-foot Home Run while Ohtani would launch two of his own bombs that reach 417-feet and 377-feet, respectively. It was the first time in Major League History, that two reigning MVPs would hit Home Runs in the same game.

A Modern Day Grail, Setting the Standard for Excellence

Aaron Judge / Shohei Ohtani Dual Gold MLB Logo Patch Autograph 1/1 (Card Back)

With the card having been authenticated directly by MLB, coupled with each patch’s respected documented game use, and featuring modern-day legends Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, the ceiling for an auction of this magnitude feels seemingly uncapped, although once it does come to an end, there will be a price, and in my opinion it will be both record-breaking and standard-setting. A high six-figure finish seems pretty conservative and even a low seven-figure result wouldn’t be out of the question, but wherever the price does land, the hobby will see a standard set that it’s never seen before.