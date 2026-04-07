2025 Topps Definitive Collection Baseball: Judge, Ohtani, and Autographs

Topps has quite a few high end releases that they offer across their sports offerings, and it is just about time once again for a pre order of a fan favorite release: Topps Definitive Baseball. The product also looks to keep with it's tradition of offering high end autographs, along with some unique relic chases. For some, this may be the final chance to obtain rookie autographs of last year's class from brand new product.

Hobby Box Breakdown of the Product and Release Details

2025 Topps Definitive Collection Aaron Judge Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

While a price is not confirmed, the offerings of the box speak for themselves. Boxes will have eight cards, with six of the cards being autographs or autographed relics. The other two cards in the box will be (on average) just relics. Without question, the cards in this release are quite high end, and collectors who decide to open box will be hoping they pull some major cards.

Collectors Can Find A Wide Variety of Autographs, Including Superstars and Rookies

Since this is considered a 2025 release, the 2025 rookie class will have autographs in the product. This includes Nick Kurtz, who had a stand out rookie season. A preview image of his rookie autograph numbered out of only ten was shared ahead of release, and it keeps with the traditional design of Definitive Collection. His name is in gold at the bottom of the card, as is the rookie card logo.

2025 Topps Definitive Collection Baseball Nick Kurtz Autograph | Checklist Insider

For historians of the hobby, legends and current stars can have autographs on the same card. A prime example of this are Quad Autographs, which can be found in boxes. One such combination features some of the great Baltimore Orioles players of past and present, with Cal Ripken Jr, Eddie Murray, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday on signing on one trading card. For Orioles fans, this could be a must have card.

2025 Topps Definitive Colleciton Ripken Jr/Murray/Henderson/Holliday Quad Autograph | Checklist Insider

Unique Autographed Relics Will Feature in the Product

What helps make Definitive Collection stand out are the unique relics that it offers. A subset titled Protectors of the Plate features autographed relics of batters and catchers. Shohei Ohtani appears in this subset, and a one of one autograph patch of his can be found. The card looks to feature gear that was worn by him at the plate, and it does specify that it is game used.

2025 Topps Definitive Collection Shohei Ohtani Protectors at the Plate Autographed Relic | Checklist Insider

There is also World Series Baseball Autographed Relics. These cards feature part of Baseballs that were used in last year's World Series, along with autographs of players who participated in the games. This will largely appeal to Los Angeles Dodgers fans, marking a unique collectable chase for them.