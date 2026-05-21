Mets vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 21

The New York Mets disastrous season continues, sitting at 21-28 and coming off two straight losses to the Washington Nationals. Now, the best they can hope for is tying the four-game series with a win in tonight's finale.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are looking to improve to a game above .500 with a win tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's NL East series finale.

Mets vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+152)

Nationals +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline

Mets -112

Nationals -104

Total

OVER 8 (-108)

UNDER 8 (-112)

Mets vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

New York: David Peterson, LHP (2-4, 5.40 ERA)

Washington: Cade Cavalli, RHP (2-2, 4.05 ERA)

Mets vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Nationals.TV

Mets record: 21-28

Nationals record: 25-25

Mets vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

David Peterson OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+116) via Caesars

The Nationals are the best team in the Majors against left-handed pitchers this season, ranking first in wRC+ at 126, while sporting an OPS of .798. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in David Peterson, who has an abysmal 5.40 ERA on the season. Let's bet on him giving up at least three earned runs tonight.

Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's game:

I cashed in on the OVER in this matchup yesterday, so I'm going to go back to the well and place the same bet today. The Nationals quietly have one of the hottest offenses in baseball, ranking fourth in wRC+ at 112 with an OPS of .760 over the past 30 days. The Mets' offense still isn't firing on all cylinders, but they've been much more effective than they were earlier in the season.

We also have a less-than-stellar pitching matchup ahead of us when David Peterson (5.40 ERA) takes on Cade Cavalli (4.05 ERA). I'm surprised the total is set at only 8 for this NL East duel. Give me the OVER.

Pick: OVER 8 (-108) via FanDuel

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