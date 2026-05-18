Another Iconic Aaron Judge Card Sets a Record in 2026

The legend of another Bronx bomber grows, and his card sales continue to set records. Aaron Judge continues to see massive sales even if he hasn't had the strongest start to 2026.

Aaron Judge is hitting just .273 to start the year, but he does have 16 home runs, good for second in the AL so far in 2026. Judge's power in the batter's box is only matched by his power with collectors. Even in a down year by his lofty standards, Judge collectors are still looking to set records, and the record for the top non-auto Judge card was set this weekend.

There were actually multiple Aaron Judge Superfractor sales this weekend, but only one could set the record for the highest-selling non-auto in the history of the Judge market.

Top Aaron Judge Sales

Aaron Judge 1/1 Logoman | Card Ladder

The top three Aaron Judge sales are all Superfractor or other 1/1 autos.

Starting at his third-highest selling card, the 2017 Topps Dynasty 1/1 Logoman Autograph in a BGS 9.5 sold for $1.95 million in April of 2026. An absolutely monster number for one of the best Judge cards out there.

Dual Logoman Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

The second-highest-selling Aaron Judge card is a 2025 Topps Chrome Dual Gold Logoman with Shohei Ohtani, a 1/1 honoring the AL & NL MVPs for 2024. The Dual Gold Logoman sold for $2.16 million in March of 2026. The Judge market was cooking before the season began, and some absolutely huge cards sold for Judge in anticipation of another MVP-like season.

Aaron Judge Bowman Prospect Superfractor Auto | Card Ladder

The top Aaron Judge card ever sold was his 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Superfractor Autograph 1/1 in a BGS 9.5 for $5.2 million in March of 2026. It was the single-highest sale of a modern baseball card.

The Judge sale for $5.2 million dwarfs the previous top sale of a modern baseball card from Mike Trout's 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Superfractor Autograph 1/1 for $3.94 million back in 2020. At the time, the Trout sale seemed nearly impossible to top, given the top of the market then, and six years later, Judge not only tops it but by over one million dollars. An incredible sale.

The New Judge Record

Aaron Judge Superfractor Sale | Card Ladder

The latest record for an Aaron Judge card is the top non-auto sale, which was taken over this weekend by a $838,750 sale for the 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects Aaron Judge Superfractor 1/1 at Heritage Auctions this weekend.

The previous top non-Autograph sale for Judge was the non-autograph version of the Aaron Judge/Shohei Ohtani Dual Gold Logoman /4, which sold for $219,600 in early April of 2026. It was also the second-highest non-Auto Superfractor ever sold, sitting behind the 2020 Topps Chrome Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton Superfractor in a PSA 7. The Hamilton Superfractor sold for $900,000 back in the peak of the F1 hype in 2022.

Aaron Judge Mini Superfractor | Card Ladder

Not to be outdone, the Mini version of the 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor for Judge also sold this weekend, fetching $109,800 in a PSA 7. The hobby really is rising for the Judge.