2025 Topps Dynasty Baseball: An Early Collector's Guide

The 2025 release calendar is nearing its end, but Topps still has one major high-end release left to offer up to collectors: Topps Dynasty. Dynasty is one of the higher-end offerings released each year, and the cards are quite desirable. The names in the product are some of the top superstars of the game, so collectors interested in purchasing a box should expect it to take a chunk out of their wallet.

May 16, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) runs around bases on an RBI triple during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ahead of pre-orders and release, here is an early look at the product.

2025 Topps Dynasty Pre-Order Details and Box Breakdown

Pre-orders will be taking place on the Topps website on Monday, May 18th. They will start at 11 AM EST via the EQL format. This is a raffle that collectors can enter, and they will find out later that day or the next day whether they have been selected to purchase a box. Hobby boxes will contain only one card, as is standard for this release. Therefore, the card that collectors pull will make or break the box.

2025 Topps Dynasty Nick Kurtz Autographed Patch | Checklist Insider

An exact pre-order price is not yet known at the time of writing, but collectors should expect it to be around $1,000 if last year's release is any indication.

Collectors Can Chase After Rare Autographs of Superstars

Autographs are the product's main appeal, and they accompany unique, multi-colored relics. For example, collectors can find game-used batting glove patches, which are not frequently included in cards. A preview image of a Mike Trout card featuring these elements was shared ahead of release. The card is a one-of-one, and Trout's recent performances have those in the hobby paying some attention to him again.

2025 Topps Dynasty Mike Trout Batting Glove Relic Autograph | Checklist Insider

Autographed relics from certain games and events are also included in this year's release. Patches from the Tokyo Series are featured, with players from the games signing on-card autographs. The Shota Imanaga card from this subset features nearly half of the Tokyo Series patch, which is always going to carry strong eye appeal.

2025 Topps Dynasty Shota Imanaga Tokyo Series Autographed Relic | Checklist Insider

Collectors are not limited to just singular autographs, however. Dual and Triple Autographs can be pulled but will be naturally scarce. Washington Nationals collectors should take note of the card pictured below - a James Wood, Dylan Crews, and CJ Abrams Triple Autograph card that also features multi-colored patches.

A few of the patches also contain part of the team logo. While a full checklist is not available at the time of writing, it will be interesting to see what other Triple Autographs the product will have to offer.

2025 Topps Dynasty Wood/Crews/Abrams Triple Auto Relic | Checklist Insider

2025 Topps Dynasty Baseball pre-orders will be available on Monday, May 18th at 11 AM EST. Names such as Mike Trout, James Wood, Shohei Ohtani, and more are confirmed to have signed for the product. More names will be revealed once the full checklist is released. Obtaining cards from this product can be a great way to add some eye-appealing cards to one's collection - Topps Dynasty deserves some attention in the hobby.