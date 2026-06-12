As I’ve previously mentioned, there’s certainly no doubt that Mexico enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the heaviest favorite to emerge from Group A. Making their 18th World Cup appearance (and ninth consecutive), Mexico continues to reinforce its reputation as one of the world’s most resilient competitors.

The team’s enduring popularity and global appeal also resonate with soccer collectors, especially when it comes to Julian Quinones, who scored the very first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a 2-0 victory by Mexico over South Africa. Here’s a closer look at three of his highest-selling cards.

2024-25 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie - Gold Vinyl 1/1

2024-25 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie Gold Vinyl 1/1 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Juli%C3%A1n%20Qui%C3%B1ones&saleId=ebay-226729413463

Not only is his 2024-25 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie Gold Vinyl 1/1 one of the most aesthetically appealing cards in the marketplace, but it's also his highest-selling card of all time.

On May 2, 2025, the world watched as one of the most sought-after Julian Quinones cards of all time was sold on eBay for $550, further validating the growing appeal among soccer collectors and investors worldwide.

2024-25 Donruss Rookie Card - Black 1/1

2024-25 Donruss Julian Quinones RC Black1/1 - Mexico | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Juli%C3%A1n%20Qui%C3%B1ones&saleId=ebay-127666879177

Similar in scope to its Gold Vinyl counterpart, the Black 1/1 Julian Quinones rookie card is certainly a cornerstone for any serious collector, especially those with a deep-rooted focus on Mexican stars and/or simply someone who solely collects the cards of Julian Quinones.

On February 11, 2026, the hobby world witnessed this card sell for $384 via eBay, demonstrating the continued demand for his rarest rookie issues that are selling across the secondary markets.

2024 Panini Prizm Copa America Rookie Card - Gold 7/10

2024 Panini Prizm Copa America Julian Quinones Rookie - Gold 7/10 - Mexico | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Juli%C3%A1n%20Qui%C3%B1ones&saleId=ebay-365090423385

Known for its ultra-low print run and featuring one of the most exciting players to take the pitch for El-Tri, the 2024 Panini Prizm Copa America Gold Rookie Card of Julian Quinones (numbered 7/10) represents one of the most sought-after cards of the Mexican superstar.

On September 1, 2024, this card sold for $131.50 via eBay, a sale that was due in large part to its ultra-scarcity and enduring appeal among dedicated soccer card collectors.

Will a deep run by Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have a direct impact on the future sales of Julian Quinones rookie cards? The answer is an unequivocal, Yes. If El-Tri either wins or places second in Group A, there's a very good chance that Quinones will have been a key factor, and if that is the case, these cards could see a significant upward trajectory.