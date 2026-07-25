The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 2000's (Part II)

From 2003 to 2005, rookie cards of some of the most iconic players of the 2000s and 2010s were released in Topps Football sets. The year 2004 stands out most notably, with four Hall of Fame rookies appearing in the set. While only three make this list, it is a standout set within the hobby. These cards are quite attainable for anyone's collection, as buying them ungraded will not break the bank. However, high-grade copies can cost hundreds of dollars.

Here is a look at four of the most iconic cards released in Topps Football sets from the years 2003 to 2005.

2004 Topps Football Ben Roethlisberger Rookie Card

2004 Topps Football Ben Roethlisberger Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

Ben Roethlisberger spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning two Super Bowls during that time. He was able to make it to another, but fell short against the Green Bay Packers. Regardless, Roethlisberger put up very impressive statistics leading up to his retirement, throwing for just over 64,000 yards and making six Pro Bowls. Roethlisberger still commands some attention within the hobby, with a PSA 10 copy of his rookie card selling for $290 a little over a month ago.

2004 Topps Football Eli Manning Rookie Card

2004 Topps Football Eli Manning Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

Eli Manning was drafted 1st overall in 2004 by the Chargers, but was then traded to the New York Giants. Manning does not need much of an introduction, having won two Super Bowls of his own. Most notably, he was able to end the New England Patriots' undefeated season with a remarkable scramble and throw. Manning is likely to make the Hall of Fame someday, and some collectors may consider his pricing within the hobby to be a bit undervalued. Compared to Roethlisberger, his PSA 10 rookie sells for considerably less - one sold a few days ago for $200.

2004 Topps Football Phillip Rivers Rookie Card

2004 Topps Football Phillip Rivers Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

The third and final iconic Quarterback from the 2004 class is Phillip Rivers. While Rivers does not have the Super Bowls Manning and Roethlisberger achieved, his statistics are still very impressive, and he had the most longevity. Rivers retired in 2020 before coming out of retirement last season to play a couple of games with the Indianapolis Colts. Given the lack of a Super Bowl, Rivers does not have as high a value among collectors. A PSA 10 copy of his rookie card can be obtained for $100 or less.

2005 Topps Football Aaron Rodgers Rookie Card

2005 Topps Football Aaron Rodgers Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

Breaking away from the 2004 set leads into 2005. While names such as Frank Gore have their rookie year here, Aaron Rodgers is the card that stands out above the rest. He is still actively playing, chasing another Super Bowl that has just been out of reach for a number of years. He does have one Super Bowl to his name, however, along with 527 Touchdowns and 10 Pro Bowl nods. Rodgers also carries strong value within the hobby since he is still active, with PSA 10 copies of his rookie selling for $290. If he performs well at the start of the season, this number could exceed $300.

The 2004 and 2005 Topps Football sets contain some memorable rookie cards of future Hall of Famers. They are fairly easy to add to one's collection, but high-grade copies can take a chunk out of anyone's wallet. Collectors should check these sets and cards out if they see them online or at a card show.