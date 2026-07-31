FIFA, Infantino Double Down on World Cup Plan Despite Imminent Boycott Threat

FIFA have confirmed they plan to go ahead with their proposal to sell shares in the World Cup to private investors, despite powerful resistance from many of the game’s biggest countries.

President Gianni Infantino’s plan to sell shares prompted widespread disgust after it was initially leaked to the media. Concacaf, the confederation in charge of North, Central American and Caribbean soccer, publicly rejected the proposal shortly after Europe’s UEFA confirmed plans to boycott all FIFA competitions in future if the plans are not scrapped.

UEFA and Concacaf make up 96 of FIFA’s 211 Member Assiciations (MAs). For Infantino’s plans to be put into action, he would need the support of 106 MAs in total—assuming all UEFA and Concacaf MAs vote against the proposals, just 115 votes will be left.

Despite the negativity, FIFA released an early morning statement hitting back at the criticism and promising to push forward with the plan.

“We have heard the feedback provided by the respective confederations in relation to the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) and would like to address the issues that have surfaced since the initial media reporting on Tuesday.

“We respect the feedback and concern aired in public and reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation.”

“⁠Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA has the ability to express its vote based on facts.“

“FFE has been proposed solely to ensure that all FIFA Member Associations have the opportunity to take meaningful ownership of the commercial opportunity of football in their respective countries, and that this does not come at the cost of either the spirit or the governance of FIFA or football itself.

“Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain.

“Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world. Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future. These are the democratic principles of FIFA.”

UEFA’s Boycott Threat to Be Tested Quickly

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin took a firm stance. | Toya Sarno Jordan/FIFA/Getty Images

Many have questioned the timing of Infantino’s plan, delayed until after the 2026 World Cup perhaps to avoid damaging the competition. However, while FIFA’s flagship tournament is over for another four years, soccer’s governing body still faces a busy schedule of fixtures.

Indeed, the next FIFA competition begins on Sept. 20 when the U-20 Women’s World Cup heads to Poland. A total of 24 teams will take part, including six from a UEFA confederation that has threatened to boycott all FIFA competitions.

France, England, Italy, Portugal and Spain have joined host Poland in the competition and now face the uncomfortable situation of being forced to withdraw.

The deadline for MAs to accept Infantino’s plan comes on Sept. 19, the day the quarterfinals of the U-20 Women’s World Cup begin. In theory, those six nations could begin the tournament while awaiting a final verdict, only to pull out midway through the knockout stages.

Beyond that, the playoffs for the 2027 Women’s World Cup will be held in October.

“Wales is involved in the playoffs for the Women’s World Cup in the autumn, and it would be our first qualification for a World Cup,” said UEFA vice-president and former Wales international Laura McAllister. “Nobody can even countenance the thought of not being involved in those.

“But let’s be clear here. This is not a problem of UEFA’s making. It’s a problem that FIFA have created. Nobody wants the players to suffer, and nobody wants nations to suffer when it comes to the most prestigious competitions.

“We’ve been pushed into this corner and that’s FIFA’s responsibility.”

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