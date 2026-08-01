UEFA Offers Scathing Gianni Infantino Criticism After FIFA’s World Cup Plan Collapses

UEFA admitted they have lost confidence in FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a scathing statement celebrating the collapse of the controversial plan to sell shares in the World Cup.

Europe’s governing body has a long history of disputes with FIFA and had been the leading voice against Infantino’s unpopular plan, threatening to boycott future competitions like the World Cup if the proposal was brought to life.

FIFA and Infantino acknowledged the threat but initially vowed to proceed, only to accept defeat and cancel the proposal late on Friday evening.

The spotlight is now firmly on Infantino ahead of next year’s FIFA presidential elections. He was initially expected to stand unopposed but is now likely to face significant competition, with UEFA acknowledging the need for FIFA to rebuild trust after such a controversial saga.

UEFA’s Statement in Full

UEFA did not hold back. | Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images

“UEFA welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw its plan to sell a stake in its competitions—including the World Cup—into private hands.

“The proposal was unanimously rejected by UEFA’s national associations and by many other federations and confederations of all sizes around the world, whose job it is to protect football.

“UEFA thanks all the fans, leagues, clubs, players, individuals, associations and confederations that opposed the scheme, alongside the many Prime Ministers, Heads of State and commentators who have demonstrated to the FIFA President that football is not for sale.

“We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account.

“It is right that, in the coming days and weeks, UEFA will work with its associations and in close cooperation with other confederations to reflect on how this happened and devise a plan to make sure that it cannot occur again. That review should be thorough and fundamental. No option should be off the table. The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA’s confidence but also that of many other members of the football family.

“When Gianni Infantino asked for the trust and the votes of FIFA’s Member Associations to elect him as their President in 2016, he said, ‘Of course we have to be transparent. I have been this in the last 15 years of my life in UEFA. You will have to play a part every day in the life of FIFA,’ before telling the assembled stakeholders, ‘The money of FIFA is your money. It’s not the money of the FIFA President. It’s your money. You are the national associations and the money of FIFA has to serve for the development of football and not for anything else.’

“On both these promises, he has failed to deliver. The shabby, back room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through was anything but transparent.

“And with reserves standing at over $5 billion, he has also failed to use associations’ money for the benefit of the game.

“UEFA will begin work immediately with partners and stakeholders all over the world and right across the game to propose a new way of distributing resources through the existing FIFA Forward programme.

“We must start to use some of that money that is sat idle in FIFA’s bank account to deliver the kick start that the grassroots and the wider game need in each of the 211 countries of FIFA. But we don’t need to sell off the family silver to pay for it.

“This is a victory for the whole game. But it must not be the end of the story. The proposal has gone. The task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun.”

How Can Infantino Recover?

Infantino is under immense pressure. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Trust in Infantino began to erode throughout the World Cup, which featured several changes that, in the eyes of many, revolved around making as much money as possible. Record revenues of $15 billion highlighted the extent of the increase in costs.

Infantino has also been urged to answer questions about his relationship with United States President Donald Trump, particularly following the decision to lift the ban handed down to USMNT striker Folarin Balogun following a request from the White House.

This latest saga, as underlined in UEFA’s statement, has only served to fuel accusations of a lack of transparency from Infantino, whose presidency is now under enormous pressure ahead of the upcoming elections.

UEFA and its Member Associations are chasing change at the highest level. That could come in the form of a change in personnel but, in the meantime, Infantino needs to find a way to rebuild trust among the many, many nations that have lost faith in the FIFA president.

A commitment to invest, rather than continued searching for income, would make for a strong start.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC