Major League Baseball’s 2026 Draft is coming up in less than a week. In years past, at this point in the draft cycle, most collectors and fans had a good idea who the first overall pick would be. Up until this week, the majority of draft experts had predicted that UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, the consensus best player available, was seen as the White Sox choice at first overall, with a few predicting second-ranked Grady Emerson as the other possibility to be taken No. 1 overall.

A New Name Atop Draft Boards

However, more recent chatter from draft experts has pointed to a new name as a possible first overall pick. That player is Vahn Lackey. For those unfamiliar, Lackey is a draft-eligible junior who plays catcher and just finished a superlative season at Georgia Tech.

Vaughn Lackey Panini Prizmatic insert | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc&q=vaughn%20lackey&saleId=ebay-336552371492

Georgia Tech is certainly known for producing catching talent dating back to when Jason Varitek was selected in the first round of the 1994 MLB Draft. Since then, three other Tech catchers have been taken in the first round, with Mets prospect Kevin Parada drafted most recently in 2022. Lackey is sure to join that list, and while many experts had him going second or third, there is real buzz that he could be the top player drafted.

What this Means for Bowman Draft and Bowman 2027

Eli Willis Bowman Draft Etched in Glass insert | https://www.beckett.com/news/2025-bowman-draft-baseball-variations-guide/

In years past, the first overall pick has been the headline prospect and top chase for that year's Bowman Draft product. For example, Eli Willits, who was taken first overall last year, was the headliner for Bowman Draft 2025.

Up until the last few years, the second overall pick was the headline prospect for the following year’s Bowman product; however, Topps has shifted this practice from the second overall pick to the consensus second overall prospect headlining the next year’s product. As an example, this year’s Bowman 2026 is headlined by fourth overall pick Ethan Holliday while second overall pick Tyler Bremmer had his Bowman debut in Bowman Draft 2025.

The Potential Hobby Impact

Roch Cholowsky attends the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 21, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should Vahn Lackey be picked first overall, history would tell us that collectors should expect Lackey to be the headline chase in Bowman Draft 2026, and either Cholowsky or Emerson would headline Bowman 2027. By all accounts, Lackey appears to be a high-end prospect with a bright future; he is expected to remain at catcher. While that’s good news for teams drafting him, it should give collectors some pause as catcher's hobby markets tend to be almost as volatile as pitchers.

The other question facing collectors is whether, if Lackey does go first, which products would Cholowsky and Emerson make their debuts in? Another possibility is that Topps could still have either Cholowsky or Emerson headline Bowman Draft regardless of where they are chosen. Either way, collectors should have some clarity after the first round of the draft is completed on July 11, 2026.