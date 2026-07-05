The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 1970's (Part III)

The 1970's are filled with iconic cards within the football hobby. Previous editions of this mini-series have highlighted eight cards that represent the era, and the final installment here will cover four more. Hall of Fame rookie cards make up the list yet again, and each card would be a great addition to anyone's collection. The players on the list might be considered undervalued by some in the hobby, and pricing could reinforce that view.

Here is a look at four more iconic cards from Topps Football sets of the 1970's.

1971 Topps Football Joe Greene Rookie Card

The 1971 Topps Football set is very condition-sensitive due to its red-and-blue borders. There are a few key rookie cards in the set, including Joe Greene. Greene made his presence known on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, winning four Super Bowls as part of the "Steel Curtain". Before retiring, he would make 10 Pro Bowl appearances and earn two Defensive Player of the Year nods. A PSA 6 copy of his rookie sold on eBay for $250 recently. This indicates that collectors still have an interest in Greene's cards and the vintage side as a whole.

1971 Topps Football Joe Greene Rookie Card PSA 6 | eBay

1973 Topps Football Ken Stabler Rookie Card

The 1973 Topps Football set can get overlooked at times due to the lack of big-name rookies. The two prior years are filled with iconic cards, so some vintage collectors might view the set as a letdown in some regards. While Franco Harris' rookie is in the set and has been featured before, Ken Stabler's rookie is also found in the set. Stabler spent most of his career with the Oakland Raiders, where he won a Super Bowl and an MVP award. Stabler's rookie still commands hobby attention, with a PSA 8 recently selling for $333.

1973 Topps Football Ken Stabler Rookie Card PSA 8 | eBay

1978 Topps Football Tony Dorsett Rookie Card

Later in the decade, the 1978 release saw the rookie card of Tony Dorsett. The card features Dorsett standing on the sideline, looking off into the distance. He is framed around a yellow border, with the team name on the right side of the card. Dorsett is remembered as one of the top running backs in Cowboys history, and he finished his career with 12,739 yards and 77 touchdowns. Dorsett's rookie typically sells in PSA 8 condition for around $190.

1978 Topps Football Tony Dorsett Rookie Card PSA 8 | eBay

1979 Topps Football Earl Campbell Rookie Card

The final set of the decade came in 1979, and one of the key cards of the set is of Earl Campbell. Campbell is remembered as one of the most physical running backs of the decade, and burst onto the scene with the Houston Oilers. While new collectors may not be super familiar with his career, he is worth remembering. 74 touchdowns across an eight-year career is quite impressive, and his rookie card sells for around $168, depending on condition.

1979 Topps Football Earl Campbell Rookie Card PSA 8 | eBay

Legendary NFL players such as Earl Campbell, Ken Stabler, Joe Greene, and Tony Dorsett all saw their rookie cards appear in Topps Football releases of the 1970's. All of these cards would be great additions to one's collection, and many can be added for an affordable price, especially in ungraded condition. While high-grade copies can get expensive, these cards serve as a great snapshot of the 1970's in the hobby.