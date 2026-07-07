Astros vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals combined for 23 runs in a wild 12-11 win for the home team on Monday night.

It was the first win in three games for the Nats, while it ended a brief two-game win streak for Houston.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Nationals on Tuesday, July 7.

Astros vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-193)

Nationals -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Astros +101

Nationals -122

Total

9.0 (Over -120/Under +100)

Astros vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Astros: Tatsuya Imai (5-4, 6.14 ERA)

Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 3.05 ERA)

Tatsuya Imai has been up and down recently. He had 10 strikeouts in six shutout innings against Detroit, but then allowed five runs with five walks in just 1.1 innings against the Twins last time out.

Andrew Alvarez has allowed two runs or fear in each of his last six games (five starts), but he has yet to complete five innings in a start.

Astros vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NATS

Astros record: 45-48

Nationals record: 47-45

Astros vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+297)

I contemplated taking James Wood OVER 1.5 bases (+117), and that’s the safer way to play the Nationals outfielder, but I’ll take a shot at him to go deep again tonight.

Wood has 24 home runs in 92 games on the season, including four dingers in his last seven games. Imai allowed two home runs last time out, and the ball could be flying tonight in Washington.

Astros vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Astros and Nationals each scored more than nine runs on their own in the series opener last night. It was a back-and-forth affair, with the Nationals overcoming a brief 6-1 deficit to take a 12-6 lead. The Astros came up just short in the ninth inning, though, as they fell 12-11 in Washington.

We have another pitching matchup that screams OVER tonight in Washington.

Tatsuya Imai has been very hit or miss this season in Houston, allowing five runs in just 1.1 innings last time out after throwing six shutout innings in Detroit. Imai could put together another solid start, but I don’t see that happening given how hot the Nats’ bats are.

Andrew Alvarez has been impressive in his recent starts, but he’s only really capable of going four innings. That leaves half the game up to the Washington bullpen, which has a 5.08 ERA.

Pick: OVER 9 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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