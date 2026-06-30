The MLB All-Star Game is approaching. The unofficial midpoint of the baseball season, the Midsummer Classic will take place at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As has been the case over the last several years, the MLB Draft will be taking place during All-Star Game weekend with the first round taking place on July 11 at 1:00 PM.

In this article I’ll be previewing the draft for collectors

The Projected Top Pick at the 2026 MLB Draft

Roch Cholowsky is expected to be draft first overall

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The projected No. 1 player before the season started, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, maintained his top overall status throughout the entire season. Cholowsky finished his college career with a superlative junior year. Cholowsky is expected to remain at shortstop as a pro and is projected to have strong contact skills paired with emerging power, all traits the scouts and collectors love.

Roch Cholowsky Panini USA stars and stripes Color Rush insert | Panini

While there has been some recent talk that he could slip down draft boards, Cholowsky has been the overwhelming favorite to go first overall to the White Sox. If he does, collectors should expect him to headline Bowman Draft 2026 and be the top chase in the product.

Who Will Follow Cholowsky in the Draft?

Grady Emerson is the best high school player and could go second overall

Argyle's Grady Emerson prepares to catch the ball at first base against Lubbock-Cooper | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leading up to the draft, most experts tapped Fort Worth Christian High School shortstop Grady Emerson as the best high school player and second-best player overall in the draft. Like Cholowsky, Emerson is a strong athlete who is expected to remain at shortstop as he works his way through the minor leagues. Currently, Emerson is projected to be more of a hit-over-power type of player but has a strong chance to develop more power as he matures.

Speaking of hitting, he’s considered to be the best hitter in the draft. All these traits are certainly positives for collectors. From a hobby standpoint, there is an outside chance that Emerson could end up first overall, and if he did, he would be the headliner for Bowman Draft. If he goes second overall or lower, then collectors should expect him to be the headline chase prospect for 2027 Bowman.

Grady Emerson Panini USA Stars and Stripes auto | Card Ladder

Another Name for Collectors to Remember

Jacob Lombard is the next big name sibling to be drafted in the first round

Jacob Lombard is projected to be the second high school player selected in the draft. | USA Baseball

Gulliver Prep High School shortstop Jacob Lombard is projected to be the second high school player taken in the 2026 MLB Draft. Lombard is the brother of current Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr.

Most mock drafts have him projected to go fourth overall to the Giants. Regardless of where he is drafted, Jacob and George Lombard will join Ethan and Jackson Holiday as the most recent set of high-profile siblings to be drafted in the first round. Collectors should look forward to eventually seeing a dual autograph of the Lombard brothers in a future Topps product, most likely in 2027.