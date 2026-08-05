Drafted 30th in the 2019 MLB draft by the Yankees, Anthony Volpe had his first card in 2020 Bowman. During the 2020 card boom, Bowman prospectors started the Anthony Volpe buying frenzy as seven of his Bowman autograph cards sold in the range of $5,000-10,000.

As the 2021 season completed, he became the number one prospect in the Yankees organization. With the roster report showing Volpe as the opening-day starter at shortstop for the 2022 season, his most expensive rookie card sold one day after his first game on April 9, 2022.

2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects Autographs Red Refractor #AV Anthony Volpe Signed Rookie Card (#2/5) PSA GEM MT 10 Sold for $150,000.00. | Card Ladder

With the Trade Deadline Acquisition of Heliot Ramos, Jasson Dominguez is sent off to Triple-A.

Jasson Dominguez, another of the Yankees' 2020 Bowman prospects, has been sent down to Triple-A with Volpe. After signing the Dominican-born Dominguez to a franchise-record $5.1 million fee in 2019, the Yankees would ultimately have Dominguez debut late in the 2023 season. And his debut was nothing short of spectacular, hitting a 2-run home run off the Hall of Fame-bound Justin Verlander.

2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects SuperFractor #BCP-8 Jasson Dominguez Rookie Card (#1/1) - BGS GEM MINT 9.5 Sold For $18,3000 on October 1st, 2023. | Card Ladder



While battling 3 injuries in 3 major league years, his Card Ladder data reflects the optimism collectors have. His career .243 batting average is within league average; the Yankees need more. His defense needs improvement, and to say he needs to stay healthy is an understatement for him to climb back into the lineup.

Jasson Dominguez Card Ladder Data In Sync with His MLB Flashes of Consistency. | Card Ladder Data August 5th, 2026

George Lombard Jr. Provides Instant Power to the Yankees Lineup

On August 4th, 2026, at Yankee Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals, George Lombard Jr. made history as the 14th Yankee to hit a home run in their debut. The number one Yankee prospect has raised the bar for his card market to flourish after his sterling debut. His most recent card, which was also his highest-selling card, dates back almost a year ago. Whether it's the current grading issues or collectors holding on to his cards, his market is definitely worth watching.

PSA 10 GEORGE LOMBARD JR 2024 Bowman Chrome RED LAVA Ref AUTO RC #d /5 POP 1/1 Sold For $7,500.00 on August 17th, 2025. | Card Ladder

Lombard is one name to watch, not just in the future, but the present as he has a big opportunity with the Yankees for the rest of the season.

With multiple key players on the IL and new players in the lineup, time will tell if the Yankees will have the manpower to make that final push to have a successful path to the World Series. With Aaron Judge scheduled to return in late September, he may be the key if he can improve on his questionable postseason stats. Yankees vs. Dodgers is a real possibility, but keep an eye on the spoilers.