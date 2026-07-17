As the MLB season is back after the All-Star break, certain players and teams have set themselves up for success in the second half of the season. Similarly, the schedule of Baseball releases within the hobby continues to move forward, with some premium products on the horizon. Next week, Topps Pristine Baseball will be up for pre-order, bringing a yearly product back into the collectors' hands.

Ahead of the pre-order, here is an early look at the release, and the details of when boxes will be up for sale.

2026 Topps Pristine Baseball Pre-Order Details and Box Breakdown

Pre-orders for the 2026 edition of Topps Pristine Baseball will be open on the Topps website on Monday, July 20th at 12 PM EST. Boxes can be obtained through the EQL system, which is a raffle that collectors can enter. Upon entering, lucky collectors will be notified if they were chosen to receive a box. If the raffle is entered, the commitment to pay if selected is part of the process. It is not known at the time of writing how much boxes will cost, but collectors should expect a slightly premium price.

2026 Topps Pristine Baseball Konnor Griffin Rookie Card | Checklist Insider

The exact box configuration is not yet known, aside from how many hits will be in a box. On average, a box will have three hits: two autographs and one autographed relic.

Collectors Can Look For Appealing Inserts

Now, let's look at some of the cards that can be pulled. The Monogram insert features the Topps Pristine logo scattered throughout the background of the card behind the player. The last name of the player is then at the bottom of the card, creating an insert with high eye appeal. This insert has been in prior editions, so collectors will be happy to see it return.

2026 Topps Pristine Baseball Munetaka Murakami Monogram Insert | Checklist Insider

Timeless Connections features a cartoon-type design and might be one of the most visually stunning insert sets in the release. The Ken Griffey Jr card was shared ahead of release and shows him at the end of his iconic batting swing. The skyline of Seattle is behind him, while also wearing an alternate jersey. For Griffey collectors, this is a card that would be a great addition to a collection.

2026 Topps Pristine Baseball Ken Griffey Jr Timeless Connections Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs of Rookies and Legends Highlight the Product

Autographs of rookies and legends are confirmed to be in the product, including those of rookie standout pitcher Chase Burns. He has an autograph on an RPA that features a significant portion of the Reds logo. When it comes to patches, it does not get much better than the card pictured below. Burns also recently signed an extension with the team, securing his spot in Cincinnati for years to come.

2026 Topps Pristine Baseball Chase Burns Rookie Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Dual Autographs can also be found, including cards that feature legends of the game. A Dual Autograph of Derek Jeter and Hideki Matsui will be in Topps Pristine, creating a unique card for Yankees collectors to chase.

2026 Topps Pristine Baseball Jeter/Matsui Dual Autograph | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Pristine Baseball will be up for pre-order via EQL on Monday, July 20th at 12 PM EST. It looks to have many appealing offerings to a wide variety of collectors and should be given a look at upon release.