Nationals vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The Washington Nationals are one game below .500 heading into the second half of the MLB season, so they'll have to have a strong second half if they want to be competing in the postseason. They can get things started on the right foot this weekend when they face the 41-55 Athletics in an interleague series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Nationals vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run line

Nationals -1.5 (+118)

Athletics +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

Nationals -135

Athletics +115

Total

OVER 10 (-115)

UNDER 10 (-105)

Nationals vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Nationals.TV

Nationals record: 48-49

Athletics record: 41-55

Nationals vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Washington: Cade Cavalli, RHP (5-4, 3.83 ERA)

Athletics: Gage Jump, LHP (3-4, 3.51 ERA)

Nationals vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Cade Cavalli UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-139)

Cade Cavalli has allowed more than two earned runs just once in his last five starts, and now he gets to face an Athletics team that ranks dead last in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Unless the Athletics' offense woke up over the All-Star Break, Cavalli should be well set up for a great start tonight.

Nationals vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

For Day 194 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I made the case for backing the Nationals to get the win tonight:

The Washington Nationals have dominated left-handed pitchers this season, ranking second amongst all teams in wRC+ when facing lefties. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Gage Jump, which is bad news for the Athletics. Not only that, but the A's entered the All-Star Break ranking dead last in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, so I don't expect them to give Jump much run support. Take the Nationals to win on the road tonight.

Pick: Nationals -135 via Caesars

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