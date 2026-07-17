Nationals vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17
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The Washington Nationals are one game below .500 heading into the second half of the MLB season, so they'll have to have a strong second half if they want to be competing in the postseason. They can get things started on the right foot this weekend when they face the 41-55 Athletics in an interleague series.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.
Nationals vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Nationals -1.5 (+118)
- Athletics +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline
- Nationals -135
- Athletics +115
Total
- OVER 10 (-115)
- UNDER 10 (-105)
Nationals vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 17
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Nationals.TV
- Nationals record: 48-49
- Athletics record: 41-55
Nationals vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Cade Cavalli, RHP (5-4, 3.83 ERA)
- Athletics: Gage Jump, LHP (3-4, 3.51 ERA)
Nationals vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cade Cavalli UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-139)
Cade Cavalli has allowed more than two earned runs just once in his last five starts, and now he gets to face an Athletics team that ranks dead last in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Unless the Athletics' offense woke up over the All-Star Break, Cavalli should be well set up for a great start tonight.
Nationals vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
For Day 194 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I made the case for backing the Nationals to get the win tonight:
The Washington Nationals have dominated left-handed pitchers this season, ranking second amongst all teams in wRC+ when facing lefties. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Gage Jump, which is bad news for the Athletics. Not only that, but the A's entered the All-Star Break ranking dead last in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, so I don't expect them to give Jump much run support. Take the Nationals to win on the road tonight.
Pick: Nationals -135 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets