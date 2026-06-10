2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball Inserts and Autographs To Chase

The release of the 2026 Topps Series 2 is nearly upon the hobby, and collectors around the globe are ready to continue building out their flagship set for the year. As with any Topps flagship release, there will be a variety of key rookies, parallels, and inserts to chase down. Series 2 does a nice job of continuing some of the chases that Series 1 brought to the table, bringing a sense of continuity to the table. Boxes will be up for sale on the Topps website on Wednesday, June 10th, at 12 PM EST, where they will retail for $127.99.

2026 Topps Series 2 Shohei Ohtani Real One Autograph | Topps

Here are the inserts and autograph subsets that collectors should be looking out for in the product.

All Aces and All Kings Inserts Look To Drive Collector Interest

The All Aces insert started a few years ago, but was not originally a short print. Now, it is one of the top insert chases in the product and has the feel of a playing card. These cards can fetch some serious money on the open market, especially when a top player is on the card. Some of the names in the checklist (that continues from Series 1) include: Randy Johnson, Nolan Ryan, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Rookies Trey Yesavage and Payton Tolle also make their way onto the checklist.

2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball Yoshinobu Yamamoto All Aces Insert | Topps Dugout via Instagram

The All Kings insert has the same vibe to it, only that it features positional players. The All Kings insert was featured in the Topps Basketball release late last year and has been included in prior Baseball products as well. It gets just as much attention as All Aces, so expect this insert set to be in demand among the hobby.

FIRST LOOK: Munetaka Murakami's 'All Kings' Rookie Card



Look for it in Topps Series 2 Baseball today. pic.twitter.com/oxLepWXpvi — Topps (@Topps) June 10, 2026

1952 Rookie Variations Continue From Series One

A new innovation with this year's Topps Baseball release is the inclusion of rookies on 1952-designed variations. They are short-printed cards, and will be the only time they are featured on a card with the iconic design. The top rookies of Series 2 continue in this variation set, and autographed versions are also available. Some of the top names included are: Sal Stewart, Harry Ford, Trey Yesavage, Bryce Eldridge, and Munetaka Murakami.

2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball Trey Yesavage 1952 Variation Autograph | Topps Dugout via Instagram

Autograph Subsets Include Top Rookies and Past Cover Athletes

Autographs might be a tough pull at times in Topps Flagship, but they can be worth the case at times. Topps Series 2 features a variety of cool subsets for collectors to find. One such example is an autographed version of the chrome cards found in box-topper packs. A preview image was shared of a Jacob Misiorowski 1/1 that features his autograph.

2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball Jacob Misiorowski 1991 Topps Autograph 1/1 | Topps Dugout via Instagram

The 1991 Topps Baseball autograph set carries on a tradition established in earlier releases, highlighting a set from 35 years earlier. The cards look the same as they do from Series One, but will feature some additional names when it comes to signers. For hobbyists who were collecting back in 1991, these cards will evoke some serious nostalgia.

2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball JJ Wetherholt 1991 Topps Platinum Autograph | Topps Dugout via Instagram

The Cover Athletes autograph subset also continues to highlight past Series 2 cover athletes. This is a tip of the cap to the 75 years that Topps is celebrating, and there are some big names who signed these cards. Names like Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, and Shohei Ohtani will have autographs in the subset, taken from the original photograph that appeared on the hobby box.

2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball will be released on Wednesday, June 10th. It is a product that collectors look forward to every year, whether it be for set building, or to find a rookie card of the potential next big star. The product has broad appeal among a wide variety of collectors, which helps make the release a key part of the hobby.