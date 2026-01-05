Pre-Order 2025 Topps Pristine and Bowman's Best Baseball Cards Monday!

Even though the baseball season has ended for the time being, that does not mean there will not be new products released in the hobby. In fact, two new products will be up for pre-order on the Topps website Monday, January 5th. They will be the 2025 editions of Topps Pristine and Bowman's Best Baseball. Both releases look to contain key chase elements that collectors can search for.

Ahead of the pre-orders, here is a brief overview of each product, and what collectors need to know.

2025 Topps Pristine Baseball pre order happening January 5th at 12 PM EST

Topps Pristine is considered to be a higher end release, but a price point for this year's release is not yet know. If last year's pricing was any indication, collectors can expect the pricing to be around $350-$400 for pre-sales. The product is unique in the sense that it contains a pack within a pack. Boxes will contain (on average) three hits, with 2 being autographs and 1 being an autographed relic. The pre-order for Pristine is currently scheduled to take place on Monday, January 5th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website.

Collectors will have a 300 card base set to look for in the product. Those who are set builders may have a tough time putting this one together, as there are only 48 cards in a singular box. The card gives off a very smooth design, with team colors taking up most of the card, with the player taking up the middle. The Topps Pristine logo is in the top right, and the rookie card logo appears on the left for those that will have that distinction.

2025 Topps Pristine Baseball Kristian Campbell Base Card | Checklist Insider

The autograph checklist is not known at the time of writing, but some preview images have revealed some key signers. Names include Derek Jeter and Roki Sasaki for certain, with many more to be confirmed at a later date. The Jeter autograph is part of a subset called Italics, which features a tiled background on the card.

2025 Topps Pristine Baseball Derek Jeter Italics Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025 Bowman's Best Baseball pre order happening January 5th at 1 PM EST

Bowman's Best is back once again, and it will follow a similar format to prior years. The exact box configuration is not known at this time, but boxes last year contained 12 packs, with 5 cards falling in a pack. Boxes also had four autographs. The pre-order for 2025 Bowman's Best Baseball is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 5th at 1 PM EST.

Returning this year is the eye-popping Strokes of Gold insert. These cards feature an all black background with the exception of what is meant to look like gold paint behind the player. This insert is considered to be a short print, so this could be one of the top inserts to look for in the case of some collectors.

2025 Bowman's Best Baseball Aaron Judge Strokes of Gold Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs will be the key to the product, and this year will offer patch autographs. A preview image of a Jac Caglianone patch auto was shared with an interesting distinction - "1st Patch". Anytime a big name prospect is featured on these types of cards, it is a big deal. Once these cards hit the open market when the product releases, it will be interesting to see what they sell for.

2025 Bowman's Best Baseball Jac Caglianone Prospect Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025 Topps Pristine and 2025 Bowman's Best Baseball are set for pre-order on Monday, January 5th. Baseball collectors have been waiting on some new product, and these may very well meet that need. With a variety of autographs and inserts to chase after, these two products offer no shortage of appealing elements. Both products will be up for pre-sale on the Topps website starting tomorrow.

