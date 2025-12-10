4 Essential Cards for Manny Ramirez Collectors

When writing about Manny Ramirez, the memories come flooding back. One of the premier sluggers of the 90's and 00's, Ramirez will always have a special place in the hearts of Guardians and Red Sox fans - his name and bat meant success to those teams. While his sports cards remain popular with collectors, Ramirez found himself caught up in the steroid scandal. This has kept him out of the Hall of Fame and most likely is why a case can be made that his cards are undervalued.

BOWMAN 1992 MANNY RAMIREZ

1992 Manny Ramirez Bowman | CardLadder

1992 Bowman, while being a legendary set with several hall of famer rookies, isn't exactly what we'd call rare. Ramirez had the distinction of being featured twice in this set - both times in the now famous green and white shirt. The card seen here was number one and therefore seems to have a premium over its sister card. That said, a copy in PSA 10 Gem-mint condition goes for around $50.

UPPER DECK SP 1993 MANNY RAMIREZ

1993 Manny Ramirez Upper Deck SP | CardLadder

While this set is probably best known for including Derek Jeter's famous rookie card, collectors should also take a look at Ramirez's. While technically not a rookie card, it is one of his best cards from early in his career - a good portrait, combined with the infamous SP foil which make higher grades tough to come by, makes this card a worthwhile addition. A PSA 10 will run you currently over $2,000 but a PSA 9 goes for around $100.

PACIFIC INVINCIBLE 2000 BAT RELIC MANNY RAMIREZ

2000 Manny Ramirez Pacific Invincible | eBay

One of the most interesting cards possibly ever to surface in the hobby were the Pacific Invincible Bat relic cards released in 2000. The bats were sourced and photo-matched to Ramirez, and then came the surprise - one of the bats was found to have cork inside. Pacific tried to stop the cards with cork samples from being released but a few made it out into the wild. The Ramirez team denied any wrong-doing.

TOPPS DYNAMIC DUELS 2023 MANNY RAMIREZ/DAVID ORTIZ

2023 Manny Ramirez/David Ortiz Topps Dynamic Duels | Topps

It's fitting that such a book has been produced - a dual autograph of one of the best combos of their generation - Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz. Inlaid photos of Fenway Park and Boston make this a must-have for any Red Sox fans.

