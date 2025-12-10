While collectors eagerly await 2025-26 Topps Chrome to hit shelves, let's look back at the top sales from Topps Flagship this week. This list provides an idea of what cards are moving and what players are at the top of the charts. Once Topps Chrome releases, the list will be updated with that and other products as well.

5. Kevin Durant 1st Card 1/1

Kevin Durant 1/1 | CardLadder

So in reality, there were about 5 Cooper Flagg Rookie Photo Shoot autos that sold at a higher price than this Kevin Durant 1/1 but it's listed just once. The first cards haven't been as popular as the Superfractors, but they do have a nice little market. This Durant sold for $1200, which is actually the third-highest on CardLadder. Only Derik Queen and Ben Saraf, both rookies, have sold for more.

4. Cooper Flagg Rookie Photo Shoot Auto

Cooper Flagg Auto | CardLadder

Five of these Cooper Flagg Rookie Photo Shoot autos sold last week, with the bottom at $1340 and the highest sale at $1500. Flagg has obviously been playing better lately, especially if you've been following along with our Rookie Card Report. Flagg continues to carry the rookie class, albeit one that has been quite impressive so far, but Flagg's market dwarfs everyone else (so far), even if he's not the overwhelming favorite for Rookie of the Year like he was at the start of the season.

3. Cooper Flagg Chrome Orange Mojo /25

Cooper Flagg /25 | CardLadder

Many people may have thought this would be a card that was selling for a lot more around the release date, but it looks to be approximately $1525 since release. There was a PSA 10 that sold a few weeks back at $2850. Not quite 2x on a PSA 10 seems unfortunate, but the market on Flagg has gone up over the last few weeks.

2. Austin Reaves Platinum Holo Foil 1/1

Austin Reaves 1/1 | CardLadder

The hardest 1/1 to hit in the 2025-26 Topps Flagship set was the retail Platinum Holo Foil, coming in 1:99,330 blasters or 1:95,918 mega boxes. This Austin Reaves 1/1 sold for $2000 amidst Reaves' breakout season. Reaves has been a solid player with the Lakers, but this season he's taken his game to another level. His 28.4 ppg is 8th in the league, and he is 13th in the league with 6.7 assists. His card market is starting to reflect that.

1. Lebron James All Kings Case Hit

LeBron All Kings | CardLadder

Collectors wondered how Topps' case hits would hold up against Panini's and so far it doesn't look like All Kings are quite on the Kaboom or Downtown level. However, they aren't doing too bad for the top stars. This LeBron James sold for $2100 and puts it in the top 10 All Kings sales so far. The rest of the top 10 is basically Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Curry. Some of the lower-level rookies aren't doing so hot in the market, but the stars seem to be holding up. It will be interesting to see how the non-Debut Patch Auto case hits do in Chrome and other products moving forward.

