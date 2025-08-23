A Hobby Event with Heavy Hitters

Set a reminder for this Sunday (August 24, 5:00 PT), when Sports Cards Nonsense brings the heat to eBay Live with a Hall of Fame roster. From vintage legends like Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle to modern stars like Shohei Ohtani and LeBron James, the legendary lineup spans generations of cardboard and memorabilia greatness.

RELATED: $2M Best Western Lawsuit Shows Card Theft Is a Hobby-Wide Problem

Let’s take a look a some of the highlights, guaranteed to draw the eyes (and wallets) of serious collectors hunting for grails.

Multiple Mantles Up for Grabs

Few names resonate in the hobby like Mickey Mantle. For decades, “The Mick” has been the undisputed face of vintage baseball cards, with his 1952 Topps rookie regarded as the crown jewel of postwar collecting. Across generations, Mantle stands as both a Yankee icon and the hobby’s ultimate blue-chip card—and the cornerstone of serious collections. Up for auction are some real gems:

A 1963 Topps Mantle (PSA 6) from the Bill Hemrick collection (the co-founder of Upper Deck)—a sharp mid-grade example tied to a respected provenance.

A 1953 Topps Mantle (SGC 2), one of the most iconic Mantle cards of the 1950s, represents the post-war golden era of cardboard.

1953 Topps Mickey Mantle SGC 2 | https://ebay.us/m/2OBIZn

Step Up to the Plate: Babe Ruth’s Auto Awaits

Another centerpiece of the auction is an iconic Babe Ruth autograph , graded 7 by PSA/DNA and on a vintage newspaper photo alongside fellow Hall of Famers Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker. For collectors, it’s the perfect mix of rarity and star power: three titans of early baseball captured together, with Ruth’s bold signature preserved in a high grade.

Babe Ruth PSA/DNA Auto with Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker | https://ebay.us/m/YTbXOZ

The Hit King’s Rookie Is Heating Up

Another headline item is a Pete Rose 1963 Topps Rookie , graded PSA 6. Already a staple of the vintage market, Rose’s rookie has seen renewed interest following his passing last year and his new eligibility for the Hall of Fame. The iconic card is an essential addition to any collection for one of the game’s most talented—and polarizing—figures. The ongoing Hall of Fame debate makes this auction one to watch closely for Rose’s market trajectory.

1963 Topps Pete Rose Rookie PSA 6 | https://ebay.us/m/6al51J

RELATED: Best Books for Baseball Card Collectors

The 500 HR Club Ball

For autograph collectors, few pieces carry the same gravitas as a 500 Home Run Club baseball . This one, authenticated by JSA, includes legends such as Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Reggie Jackson, Ernie Banks, Frank Thomas, Mike Schmidt, and Eddie Mathews. Signed by multiple Hall of Famers, it’s the kind of item that bridges eras and encapsulates baseball’s greatest sluggers in a single piece.

500 HR Club Autographed Baseball JSA Certified | https://ebay.us/m/jXTF8J

Modern Stars Add Flavor

While the vintage showpieces steal the spotlight, modern collectors will have great items to bid on, including a 2024 Topps Chrome Shohei Ohtani SSP Celebración (PSA 10), a 2021 Mosaic LeBron James Genesis (PSA 10), and a 2024 Topps Triple Threads Bobby Witt Jr. Patch Auto. These cards round out a catalog that appeals to both old-school collectors and the modern investor crowd.

2024 Topps Chrome Shohei Ohtani SSP Celebracion PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/6TiTqz

With a lineup featuring Mantle, Ruth, Rose, and the 500 HR Club, this eBay Live is more than just an auction—it’s a celebration of sports history told through its most iconic cardboard and collectibles. Add in modern stars for balance, and Sports Cards Nonsense has curated a show that offers something for every collector, from vintage purists to today’s hobby hunters.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: