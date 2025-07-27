Most Iconic Cards From the 1992 Topps Baseball
When 1992 Topps baseball was released, it was known more for the veterans presence and the future hall of famers, than it was known for the rookies and prospect. There was a lot of hype around the new gold version of the base cards, than the chase of the new shiny rookie. To this day, collectors are still after the gold. The Ken Griffey Jr is still a popular purchase.
Today is not about the iconic vets and inserts of this set, today we will be looking at the top 3 rookies that can be found out in the wild.
Manny Ramirez was one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball during his playing days. The man could hit for both power and average, and was an RBI machine. Manny would hit over 30 home runs 12 times, on his way to 555 career homers. The RBI machine would drive in over 100 RBI's in a season 12 times as well, finishing with 1,831 for his career. Ramirez would carry a .312 career batting average, easily putting him in discussion as one of the greatest of all time. The 12 time all-star would end up finishing in the top 10 MVP voting 9 times, putting together an incredible career.
Due to certain alegation, Manny Ramirez may never see his name in Cooperstown. This definitely hurts his card value, as a PSA 10 base rookie can be had for about $30.
2. Jim Thome
Jim Thome was an absolute monster of a player. His best attribute was hitting the ball long and far. The 5 time all-star hit over 30 home runs, an incredible 12 times. His 612 career home runs are good for 8th all-time. Thome was known to come through when his team needed runs, finishing with 1,699 RBI's for his career.
Incredible to see a player of Thome's magnetude rookie go for so little. A PSA 10 just went for as little as $42
Chipper Jones was drafted knowing he was going to be a star for the Atlanta Braves. The first overall pick in the 1990 amateur draft, turned out to be everything the Braves organization could have hoped for. The third baseball got his chance at just 23 years old, and never looked back. Winning a championship that year, and finishing 2nd in the Rookie of the Year voting, Chipper knew he had what it takes. Throughout his career, Jones would go onto winning the MVP, being an eight time all-star, and carry a career .303 batting average. Being one of the most consistent hitter, in a streak of 13 years, he would bat over .295 in 12 of them. Jones would finish with 468 home runs, to go along with 1,623 RBI's.
For around $25, you can own his Top Prospects card in a PSA 10.