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4 Iconic Will Clark 1980s Topps Tiffany Cards in PSA 10s

Not only do Will Clark's cards continue to draw collector attention, his early PSA 10s continue to sell quite well throughout the hobby.
Matt Schilling|
Jul 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants special assistant Will Clark applauds during a pregame ceremony marking the retirement of his number 22 uniform before a game between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants special assistant Will Clark applauds during a pregame ceremony marking the retirement of his number 22 uniform before a game between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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San Francisco Giants

When it comes to the 1980s there’s no doubt that the decade possessed its fair share of iconic baseball names such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and even Jose Canseco. However, there was one name that stood out among giants, not only because he played for the San Francisco Giants, but because of his on-field heroics that aptly nicknamed him “Will the Thrill.”

That’s right, folks, I’m talking about San Francisco Giants legendary first baseman Will Clark, and in this article, I wanted to take a deeper dive into the PSA 10 marketplace for some of the baseball cards from his earliest MLB seasons (to be specific, his 1986 – 1989 Topps Tiffany Baseball Cards).

1986 Topps Traded Tiffany – Card No. 24T (XRC)

1986 Topps Traded Tiffany Will Clark PSA 10
1986 Topps Traded Tiffany Will Clark PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cert/93323758/psa

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $80-$110, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. There are 204 PSA 10s, followed by 388 PSA 9s, and 193 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on September 29, 2026, for $2,026 via eBay.

1987 Topps Tiffany – Card No. 420 (RC)

1987 Topps Tiffany Will Clark PSA 10
1987 Topps Tiffany Will Clark PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cert/127751812/psa

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $10-$20, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. There are 257 PSA 10s, followed by 477 PSA 9s, and 259 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on August 15, 2026, and was sold for $350 via eBay.

1988 Topps Tiffany – Card No. 350 (2nd Year)

1988 Topps Tiffany Will Clark PSA 10
1988 Topps Tiffany Will Clark PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cert/127656895/psa

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $3-$8, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. There are 86 PSA 10s, followed by 53 PSA 9s, and 13 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on August 21, 2026, and was sold for $133 via eBay.

1989 Topps Tiffany – Card No. 660 (3rd Year)

1989 Topps Tiffany Will Clark PSA 10
1989 Topps Tiffany Will Clark PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cert/147099001/psa

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $4-$10, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. There are 33 PSA 10s, followed by 36 PSA 9s, and 17 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on April 4, 2021, and was sold for $284 via eBay.

As collectors continue to be drawn to the glossy finishes and premium product that the Topps Tiffany sets of the late-1980’s offer the hobby, we must all keep in mind that the lower population, higher graded cards of players like Will Clark continue to sell well and have the potential to do for years to come.

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Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

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