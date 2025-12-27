Top 4 Will Clark Cards for Fans and Collectors of "The Thrill"

Will Clark's popularity has never diminished since his days on the field during the 1980s and 1990s. Why is that? He isn't in the Hall of Fame and doesn't have the milestone numbers like 3,000 hits or 500 homeruns. The answer lies in the stare he gave opposing pitchers, his intensity and desire to win. This is a guy who homered off Nolan Ryan on the first pitch of his first at-bat in the Major Leagues! Clark made his MLB debut in 1986, in the middle of the "junk wax" era, so his rookie cards are easy to find and won't necessarily break the bank. As with any player with a long career, there are several cards worth checking out.

TOPPS TRADED 1986 WILL CLARK

1986 Will Clark Topps Traded | CardLadder

There was a period where the card companies released Update and Traded sets each year - not in packs but rather as factory sets. Therefore, this Topps Traded card of a smiling Will Clark isn't technically considered a rookie, but for many it's just as good - an iconic card of the young player and easily the stand-out of the three update sets released in 1986.

1987 Will Clark Donruss | CardLadder

The Donruss set from 1987 is one of the most iconic of the 80's. So many great rookies, but that's not quite what's happening here. Clark had used up his rookie status in 1986, so the famous "Rated Rookie" logo is missing from this card, but it's still one of the most popular from early in his career. The black borders make this a tough high grade, but they are out there.

1996 Will Clark Leaf Signature | CardLadder

Clark's 1996 Leaf Signature autograph has the honor of being his first autograph card and the set itself is also famous in the hobby for being the first to include an autograph in every pack - a practice that became popular over the next several years. For many Clark fans, the fact that he's not in a Giants uniform is unfortunate, but it's still a must have for any Clark PC.

1992 Will Clark Topps Dairy Queen | CardLadder

Most collectors are familiar with Mark McGwire's 1985 Topps rookie, showing the slugger in his USA uniform. Will Clark was also on the U.S. team back in 1984, but due to NCAA rules he couldn't be included in the 1985 set, as he still had college eligibility. This card from 1992 allows collectors to enjoy a picture of Clark during the Olympic days.

