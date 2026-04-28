Giants vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28

The Philadelphia Phillies fired Rob Thomson ahead of their three-game set against the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia has had an extremely disappointing start to the year, going 9-19, including 1-11 in its last 12 games.

Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off two straight wins over Miami to move to 13-15 on the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Phillies on Tuesday, April 28.

Giants vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-149)

Phillies -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Giants +141

Phillies -171

Total

8.0 (Over -112/Under -108)

Giants vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-3, 5.26 ERA)

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (1-3, 6.91 ERA)

Giants vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, NBCSP

Giants record: 13-15

Phillies record: 9-19

Giants vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Tyler Mahle OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-107)

This will be Tyler Mahle’s second start against the Phillies this season. He threw 5.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts back on April 8 in San Francisco.

Mahle has gone OVER 4.5 strikeouts in four of five starts this season – including each of the last three –, and the Phillies obviously aren’t seeing the ball too well right now. Five strikeouts shouldn’t be too much to ask for from the righthander.

Giants vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I can only look to the Giants tonight in Philadelphia. Maybe the manager change will spark something in the Phillies, but they’re going to need more than that to really right the ship.

Mahle quieted the Phillies bats earlier this month, and the Giants are on the upswing after a slow start to the season. I don’t see why they’re such big underdogs tonight in Philadelphia.

Pick: Giants +141

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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