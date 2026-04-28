Giants vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28
In this story:
The Philadelphia Phillies fired Rob Thomson ahead of their three-game set against the San Francisco Giants.
Philadelphia has had an extremely disappointing start to the year, going 9-19, including 1-11 in its last 12 games.
Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off two straight wins over Miami to move to 13-15 on the season.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Phillies on Tuesday, April 28.
Giants vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-149)
- Phillies -1.5 (+123)
Moneyline
- Giants +141
- Phillies -171
Total
- 8.0 (Over -112/Under -108)
Giants vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-3, 5.26 ERA)
- Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (1-3, 6.91 ERA)
Giants vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 28
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, NBCSP
- Giants record: 13-15
- Phillies record: 9-19
Giants vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tyler Mahle OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-107)
This will be Tyler Mahle’s second start against the Phillies this season. He threw 5.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts back on April 8 in San Francisco.
Mahle has gone OVER 4.5 strikeouts in four of five starts this season – including each of the last three –, and the Phillies obviously aren’t seeing the ball too well right now. Five strikeouts shouldn’t be too much to ask for from the righthander.
Giants vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
I can only look to the Giants tonight in Philadelphia. Maybe the manager change will spark something in the Phillies, but they’re going to need more than that to really right the ship.
Mahle quieted the Phillies bats earlier this month, and the Giants are on the upswing after a slow start to the season. I don’t see why they’re such big underdogs tonight in Philadelphia.
Pick: Giants +141
Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop