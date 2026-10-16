Topps Fire was once an inexpensive hobby option with fantastically designed cards for collectors. It might have been the only hobby box available at the major retail store Target. At only $80, the two-autographed cards inclusion was a highlight for a box priced under $100.

But shortly after Fanatics took over for Topps, they cut some product lines, and 2022 became the last year of Topps Fire.

Although it was a mid-level product, there have been some incredible sales throughout the years. Here are the top five all-time sales from Topps Fire.

No. 5 | 2018 Shohei Ohtani Magenta Autograph #25/25 PSA 9

Shohei Ohtani's 2018 Rookie magenta autograph from Topps Fire. The card is numbered to 25 and graded a PSA Mint 9 | Card Ladder

The first card on the list, and the fifth-highest-selling Topps Fire card, is a Shohei Ohtani rookie. Ohtani's 2018 Topps Fire magenta parallel is numbered to 25 and graded PSA Mint 9. The card features a shot of Ohtani in his batting stance with his bat resting on his shoulder.

According to Card Ladder, this piece sold for $14,500 on April 8, 2026. The card, which has a population count of four, was sold via the best offer. Card Ladder now lists the value of this card at $12,490.

No. 4 | 2018 Shohei Ohtani Magenta Autograph Patches #/10 BGS 9.5

Shohei Ohtani's 2018 Topps Fire Magenta Autograph/Patches, graded a BGS GEM Mint 9.5 | Card Ladder

Shohei Ohtani gets a second card on the list as the fourth-highest-selling Topps Fire card. His rookie magenta rookie patch autograph, numbered to 10 and graded a BGS GEM Mint 9.5, features him pitching this time.

The patch is a neat player-worn, tri-colored piece of clothing featuring red, black, and white. This is also one of the rare cards where the sticker auto is not level, and in fact, it looks like the card was designed to have the sticker tilted on the card on purpose.

This card was sold on September 26, 2026 with Goldin. The auction garnered 22 bids and went for a total of $14, 642. Card Ladder values this piece at $14,500.

No. 3 | 2018 Shohei Ohtani Blue Autograph Patches #/15 PSA 10

Shohei Ohtani's rookie-patch-auto from 2018 Topps Fire. This one is the blue parallel numbered to 15 and graded a PSA GEM Mint 10, with a 10 auto grade. | Card Ladder

Another Ohtani and another rookie-patch-autograph (RPA) on the list. The third-highest-selling Topps Fire card is the same as No.4, just a different parallel. Though the design is exactly the same, the color scheme is tinted blue instead of magenta with slightly higher numbering (/15 vs. /10). The patch has four colors: red, white, blue, and silver.

This card was sold before the season started, on March 15, 2026. The card was sold for $20,400 via auction. Fanatics Collect carried out the auction and garnered 57 bids. According to Card Ladder, the card has jumped considerably in value, listed at $35,450.

No. 2 | BGS 9.5, 2017 Aaron Judge Inferno 1-of-1 Autograph Rookie

Aaron Judge's 2017 Topps Fire 1-of-1 Inferno autograph, graded a BGS GEM Mint 9.5 with a 10 autograph grade | Card Ladder

This is the first card on the list that's not a Shohei Ohtani. The second-highest-selling card from Topps Fire is Aaron Judge's rookie one-of-one autograph. Topps gave the one-of-one from this product the name Inferno. It is coated with what's now called a speckle or mini-diamond-like finish and has his autograph in blue ink.

The card, graded a BGS Gem Mint 9.5 with an autograph grade of 10, sold for $47,580 on May 9, 2026. Goldin carried the auction and garnered 22 bids. Card Ladder has a current value of $37,960.

No. 1 | 2018 Shohei Ohtani 1-of-1 Inferno Autograph Rookie Patch

Shohei Ohtani's 2018 Topps Fire 1-of-1 Inferno rookie autograph | Card Ladder

In the top spot, the highest-selling Topps Fire card is another Shohei Ohtani rookie. But this one is ungraded and one of a kind. The one-of-one Inferno rookie autograph patch of Ohtani.

His Inferno, one-of-one autograph patch card sold for $60,000 on April 27, 2026. Oddly enough, it was sold via best offer, when high-dollar cards like this usually go to auction. The buyer has made good on their investment, as the Card Ladder listed value, ungraded, is more than $80,000 at the time of this writing.