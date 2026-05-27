This October will mark the 2nd anniversary of Fernando Valenzuela's passing, and it seems like it's time to revisit "Fernandomania". Collectors who were around in the 80's remember without a doubt that Valenzuela took the baseball world by storm in 1981. He accomplished what had never been done before - won the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year in the same season.

What set Valenzuela apart from the rest was the joy he took in playing baseball and the way it came across to fans. It was contagious - fans were simply happy watching him pitch. Known for his screwball and for being a happy guy, it's easy to see how he captured the hearts of not just Dodger fans, but fans and collectors around the world.

1981 Topps Traded Fernando Valenzuela #850

1981 Fernando Valenzuela Topps Traded | CardLadder

Considered by Valenzuela collectors to be THE rookie card of choice, the Topps Traded card, released in 1981, wasn't available in packs - only as part of the traded set. Well-known for its centering and print defect issues, a copy in gem-mint condition is extremely tough to come by - there are only 22 out there.

If you're lucky enough to find one, a PSA 10 copy will set you back around $4,500.

1981 Fleer Fernando Valenzuela #140

1981 Fernando Valenzuela Fleer | CardLadder

In 1981, Fleer got back into the game and released its first baseball card set since 1963. Valenzuela's Fleer rookie is notable for a couple of reasons. This card has become the "little brother" to the 1981 Topps Traded rookie in terms of importance to the hobby. It's still amazing that Fleer never corrected their error - sharp-eyed collectors will notice quickly that Valenzuela's first name is misspelled - Fernando is missing an "o".

The last two PSA 10s sold for $695 and $782.

1982 Topps Fernando Valenzuela #6

1982 Fernando Valenzuela Topps | CardLadder

The "Highlights" subset from Topps' 1982 product looks back on Valenzuela's historic 1981 Rookie Year. What a year it was! Eight shutouts in 25 starts and a World Series championship with the Dodgers, along with the aforementioned Cy Young and Rookie of the Year honors. While the card above isn't his base card in the set, it's a great collectible as it commemorates an historic season of Fernandomania.

A PSA 10 last sold for $260.

2024 Allen & Ginter Fernando Valenzuela Autograph

2024 Fernando Valenzuela Allen & Ginter Autograph | CardLadder

In what were likely some of Valenzuela's last certified autograph cards before his untimely passing, he signed for Allen & Ginter's set in 2024. A great design and an on-card autograph make this a must-have for Dodgers fans and Valenzuela collectors.

A Blue /50 Autograph in a PSA 9 sold for $160 last summer.