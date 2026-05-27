The 2026 MLB season is nearing the end of May, and certain teams and players are standing out above the rest. Within the hobby, collectors are gearing up for future releases and chasing after standout players. Topps recently announced that 2026 Topps Tier One Baseball would be up for pre-order, and these took place on Tuesday, May 26th. The official release date for the product is currently projected to be June 24th.

2026 Topps Tier One Baseball Sandy Koufax Autograph | Checklist Insider

Ahead of release, here is an early look at the annual product, which looks to bring autograph and relic chases to collectors yet again.

Hobby Boxes Will Contain Multiple Hits On Average

Hobby boxes will follow a similar format to prior years, with four cards per box. Of the four cards, three will be hits - two autographs and one relic. Therefore, collectors who decide to open a box will be hoping to pull a major card, as the cards in the box will make or break the cost. Boxes were pre-sold on the Topps website for $350. Collectors can expect this to be the price on release day at the minimum, but it could creep slightly higher depending on demand.

2026 Topps Tier One Baseball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Autographs and Relics To Be The Key Chase For Collectors

The main draw of the product is autographs and relics, which have been staples of the release since it first came out. A key chase for hobbyists is patch autographs of some of the top rookies and stars of the game. A preview image of an autograph patch from the release was shared. The patch features part of his number and is limited to only 10 copies. Caglianone's signature is at the top of the card and appears to be on the card.

2026 Topps Tier One Baseball Jac Caglianone Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

For hobby veterans who purchase a box every year, the next autograph subset to look for might look familiar. It pays homage to the 2011 release and features retro signatures. Names such as Derek Jeter, Andrew McCutchen, Albert Pujols, Paul Skenes, and more are included in the subset, blending past and present.

2026 Topps Tier One Derek Jeter Retro 2011 Autographs | Checklist Insider

Dual Autographs and Rare Bat Relic Autos Add Intrigue

In a general sense, collectors want to pull rare cards out of packs. 2026 Tier One Baseball will not have a shortage of those. Lucky collectors can pull Dual Autographs from packs featuring unique combinations, including Cal Ripken Jr. and Gunnar Henderson (card pictured below).

2026 Topps Tier One Cal Ripken Jr/Gunnar Henderson Dual Autograph | Checklist Insider

Perhaps the most intriguing cards included in the release are Limited Lumber. These cards feature a game-used piece of a bat along with a player's autograph. These will be hard to find, as they will have a limited print run. Names on the checklist include some of the greats of the game, including: Nolan Ryan, Shohei Ohtani, Ken Griffey Jr, Ichiro, Frank Thomas, and David Ortiz, among others.

2026 Topps Tier One Baseball Aaron Judge Autographed Limited Lumber | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Tier One Baseball looks to be a strong upcoming release. It will contain three hits per box (on average) with many relic and autograph chases for collectors. Rare cards can be found, including cards with pieces of a game-used bat. The product is currently scheduled to release on June 24th.