6 Hottest Ken Griffey Jr. Baseball Cards of 2026

Ken Griffey Jr. was so popular in the 1990s that Nike launched a "Griffey for President" mock campaign. In 1996, this fictional presidential run promoted the release of his signature sneaker, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1. The Ken Griffey Jr. sneaker became a massive hit and remains iconic in the sneaker community to this day.

This "Griffey in 96" promo card was distributed at special retail events to generate hype for the launch of Griffey’s first signature shoe, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1. | Card Ladder

His signature backward cap also became a cultural phenomenon. According to baseball lore, Griffey’s habit of wearing his hat backward forced MLB to change the design of its hats. Because TV cameras could not capture league or team logos on Ken Griffey Jr.'s forehead, MLB placed its official logo on the back of all its baseball hats.

This iconic card of Griffey rocking a backwards hat is from the "Iooss Collection." This 1993 Upper Deck insert featured photos from the legendary Sports Illustrated photographer Walter Iooss. | Card Ladder

More than three decades later, Griffey is still a phenomenon and is easily one of the baseball card hobby’s most collected players. According to his Card Ladder player index, Griffey cards have jumped 28% over the last six months and 69% over the past year. Below are six Ken Griffey Jr. cards that have had the most growth in 2026.

1. 1997 Flair Showcase Row 1 Ken Griffey Jr. #24 PSA 9 (+671%)

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2026 Sale: $166 (March 11, 2026)

Previous Sales: $26 (September 15, 2025), $21.53 (November 3, 2024)

Card Appeal: This set's parallel-structure "rows" and its premium-looking design on thick, high-end cardstock make it very sought after among 1990s card collectors. 1997 Flair Showcase is famous for debuting "Masterpieces,” the hobby's first 1-of-1 parallel. While this Row 1 variation is not quite a 1-of-1, it is still very rare. Just 21 PSA 9 grades exist, with only four copies graded higher. The photo, being the signature Griffey swing, only adds to the appeal.

2. 1999 Skybox Molten Metal Sterling Fusion Ken Griffey Jr. /500 #33F PSA 7 (+527%)

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2026 Sale: $2,227 (May 17, 2026)

Previous Sales: $355 (June 9, 2025), $335 (September 22, 2024), $300 (July 11, 2024)

Card Appeal: In the late 1990s, cards serial-numbered to /500 were considered exceptionally rare. Only 33 copies of the Sterling Fusion version have been graded higher by PSA. Additionally, the Molten Metal design is even more impressive in hand, as it captures light magnificently and features highly intricate die-cut details.

3. 1996 Topps Finest ‘Gold’ Ken Griffey Jr. “The Intimidators” #135 PSA 10 (+488%)

Card Ladder

2026 Sale: $3,000 (February 1, 2026)

Previous Sales: $250 (November 27, 2025), $260 (September 9, 2025)

Card Appeal: Topps Finest released Bronze, Silver, and Gold versions of their 1996 cards, with Gold being the rarest base card (there were also bronze, silver, and gold refractors). Topps Finest cards like this one were manufactured with a thin, clear plastic film over the surface to protect them from scratches, which created a fun hobby debate at the time over whether to peel the card or keep it as is (PSA grades both peeled and unpeeled versions, but I believe the card looks much better without the protective coating). Only 16 PSA 10 copies of this card exist to this day.

4. 1998 Skybox E-X2001 Ken Griffey Jr. #10 PSA 9 (+452%)

Card Ladder

2026 Sale: $690 (January 25, 2026)

Previous Sales: $125 (July 22, 2025), $130 (November 20, 2024)

Card Appeal: 1998 Skybox E-X2001 cards were exclusive to hobby shops in $4 two-card packs that were very high-end in the late 1990s. The base cards have even more appeal because of the iconic “Essential Credential” parallel versions of these cards, which are some of the most expensive and recognizable cards from the entire decade. This card is still very rare for a base card, with only 26 PSA 9 copies and 1 PSA 10.

5. 1997 Flair Showcase Diamond Cuts Ken Griffey Jr. #5 PSA 8 (+361%)

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2026 Sale: $365 (May 22, 2026)

Previous Sales: $79 (June 1, 2025), $90 (May 15, 2025), $99.99 (April 13, 2025)

Card Appeal: This insert is easily one of the most stunning and visually ambitious of the 1990s. Diamond Cuts inserts were found just once out of every 20 packs, making it very difficult to pull this Griffey, considering the insert checklist included 19 other 90s star players. During the 90s, card companies loved making non-traditional-shaped cards, but these ‘die-cut’ cards are much harder to find in higher grades because they have more edges that are prone to damage. Only 262 copies of the card have been graded higher than a PSA 7 by the company.

6. 1995 Pinnacle Ken Griffey Jr. #128 SGC 9 (+311%)

Card Ladder

2026 Sale: $169 (April 15, 2026)

Previous Sales: $24.50 (April 27, 2025), $26.53 (April 21, 2025), $54.99 (March 19, 2025)

Card Appeal: For a long time, this base card was found in dollar boxes at card shows across the country. Known as “the Bubble Gum card,” it has risen in popularity because of the fun and iconic photo. Social media has created awareness of just how cool this card is, contributing to the rise in price. This card has a total population (number of cards graded by one of the four major 4 grading companies) of 2,175.