5 Affordable Kobe Bryant Cards you need in your collection

As the hobby's bull market continues, many cards from the most popular figures in sports seem more and more unattainable. Here are five affordable Kobe Bryant cards that are accessible for most collectors. From oddballs to simply superb base cards, you can still collect Mamba on a budget.

5. Kobe Fast Track

Kobe Fast Track | Cardladder

The only 'insert' to make the list, this card from Skybox Z-Foce 97-98 is an all around stunner. Featuring Kobe in mid-air laying the ball in the hoop, the card's "Fast Track" moniker is overlayed in felt lettering, giving it some extra texture and gravitas. In only his second year, Kobe was indeed on the fast track toward superstardom. Though this card is up significantly in the past year (like most Kobe cards), it can still be had for around $40.

4. Kobe 98-99 Ultra

Kobe 98-99 Ultra | Cardladder

All base cards are not created equal. In the late 90s Fleer Ultra brought photography excellence back to the hobby, with incredible action shots across most of their sets. This card is from its 1998-99 series, and features Kobe skying toward the hoop for an incoming reverse slam. Still attainable for around $10, this card is bound to make any Kobe collector smile.

3. Kobe 2002 Sprite

Kobe Sprite 2002 | Cardladder

The long oddball card to make the list, this 2002 card from Sprite shines and features the brand's long-held motto, "Obey Your Thirst." Kobe collectors from the era remember the Mamba featured in Sprite commercials for years, and it was one of the better brand/talent combos of all time. This card pops with the Sprite lime green background, and the drawing of Kobe isn't half bad either. This underappreciated card can still be had for around $10.

2. Kobe Skybox Premium Ninety Fine

Kobe Skybox Premium 98-99 | Cardladder

Another brilliant action shot, this subset from Skybox Premium absolutely pops. Kobe in mid-air gearing up for another reverse jam, this base card shows the Mamba in all his glory, in the midst of conquering the league. One of the 90s premier sets, this card can still be attained for less than $10. It's not always about the price!

1. Mamba Death Star

Kobe Metal Universe | Cardladder

Brought to you by the groundbreaking set that changed the hobby forever and helped launch dreams all over the world, this second year card of Kobe is probably the best 90s base card in existence. Kobe in mid-air dishing a pass (to Shaq presumably for a dunk), this card features the iconic death star and truly transports collectors to another universe. The Metal Universe brand from Skybox was clearly onto something, as it was years before Kobe introduced the world to his "Mamba Mentality." Kobe was an absolute killer on the court, as he took no prisoners in his desire to win. This beauty can be had for around $40, which still seems like a deal considering how phenomenally stunning it is.

