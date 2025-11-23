The Jambalaya insert from Fleer / Skybox was first introduced to the hobby in 1997 with basketball. Since then this case hit has football, hockey, golf, and even marvel inserts. This case hit is found in EX2001 and in the 1997 EX2001 the odds are one in every 720 packs. The odds to pull the card in 2003 EX2001 are one in every 480 packs.

Case hits can be very valuable in the hobby. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant cards can also be very valuable. When paired together, the results are very collectible and very valuable cards.

2003 Fleer E-X Jambalaya LeBron James Rookie PSA 10

2003 Fleer E-X Jambalaya | Cardladder

The Jambalaya case hit was first introduced in 1997 Fleer / Skybox but only for one year. The next time it would be in a product was in 2003, LeBron James' rookie season. James has four championships, two with Miami, one with Cleveland, and one with the Lakers (2020 Covid Season). He is number one on the all time scoring list and isn't slowing down. The highest sale of a Jambalaya insert is a rookie, graded a ten by PSA, that sold for $133,000 on Mar. 27th, 2022. The population of PSA tens is seven, making this an extremely hard card to grade.

1997-98 Skybox E-X2001 Jambalaya Michael Jordan BGS 9.5

1997-98 E-X Jambalaya | Cardladder

Michael Jordan's resume speaks for itself. He is arguably the greatest basketball player to ever play the game. He is fifth on the all time scoring list and first for points per game. He has six championships with the Bulls, two three-peats. His Jambalaya card is from the first ever set and the highest sale, graded a 9.5 by Beckett, sold for $126,000 on May 20th, 2022.

1997-98 Skybox E-X2001 Jambalaya Kobe Bryant PSA 10

1997 Skybox E-X Jambalaya | PSA

Kobe Bryant had an incredbile career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is fourth on the all time scoring list. He also won five championships and played his entire career in LA. He was drafted 13th overall in 1996 by the Charlotte Hornets but was traded on draft day to the Lakers. His Jambalaya insert, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $68,000 on Apr. 7th, 2021. The population of this card is 14. This card, like Jordan's, is from the first set of Jambalaya inserts.

