Topps has made parallels to honor just about every aspect of the hobby. From hot dog parallels that pay homage to hot dog companies that printed cards in the 1950s and 60s to an array of holiday-inspired sets every season, Topps has the variation game covered.

One such variation stands out; introduced in 2018, Topps began a new run of parallels for its flagship set. Printed in a run of 76 copies to commemorate 1776, the Independence Day parallel has undergone several iterations and has been used in a variety of ways. Some years seem almost phoned in, while others truly stand out in a remarkable way. Here is a list of the five best Independence Day designs that Topps has come out with so far.

Nick Kurtz's 2025 Topps RC Independence Day variation | CardLadder

5. 2025 Topps Independence Day Design

In 2025, Topps was in its second year of adopting the American flag design and letting the flag take over as the main border of the card. While the design is a significant upgrade from their previous choice of having star borders, look up the rather boring 2021-2023 designs, and then seeing the American flag take over in 2024 was a remarkably welcome change of pace. That being said, 2025 used the same design and only applied it to their new set. There wasn’t really that major of an upgrade anywhere, and for that reason, it ranks fifth.

Aaron Judge's 2024 Topps Independence Day variation | CardLadder

4. 2024 Topps Independence Day Design

This is what hobbyists think of when they think of the Independence Day parallel. In a world of red star borders year after year, the first time I pulled an Independence Day parallel from 2024 the card popped. There was no questioning the parallel like there was with the prior year’s, where one would pull those red stars and have to ask themselves if this was similar to the blue star from Walmart or the gold star complete set - is this just another star border? Of course, flipping the card over and seeing the /76 certainly made it clear, but there’s no second-guessing 2024’s flag border.

Shohei Ohtani's 2019 Topps Independence Day variation | CardLadder

3. 2019 Topps Independence Day Design

2019 features a play on the two-sided border effect by placing white stars on a red border, but what sets this year’s imagery apart is the attention to detail on the flag that flows behind the subject in the photo. The dropped opacity of the flag bleeding into the subject, letting the flag wash over the players, adds an element that hasn’t been seen since.

Aaron Judge's 2018 Topps Independence Day variation | CardLadde

2. 2018 Topps Independence Day Design

The introductory year of the Independence Day parallel could not have made a larger impression. The design with rows of red and blue adorned with white stars comes flying out of the bottom of the card like fireworks. The stars and stripes themselves come across like the bunting you’d expect at a Fourth of July parade or on Opening Day. Some of the images appear to be straight out of an ad for Sunday Night Baseball.

Side-by-side comparison of Nathan Church and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 2026 Independence Day variations, highlight the American and Canadian borders. | CardLadder

1. 2026 Topps Independence Day Design

Topps has finally mastered the American flag border in their card design. The color of the team stitching that appears on the border of every card truly stands out in contrast to the American flag. Also, in a world where my critique of 2025’s design was that there was no improvement, 2026’s added element that Toronto Blue Jays cards, since they play in Canada, feature the Canadian flag is a step above and a classy way to honor our friends North of the border.

With so many great parallel designs to choose from, Topps has blessed us with some fantastic Independence Day borders. Baseball is just about as American as the American flag itself. So whether you find yourself behind the grill cooking up hot dogs, enjoying your local parade, or ripping baseball cards, there are plenty of ways to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.