Topps Baseball Independence Day Parallels Celebrate America
In the Topps Baseball set, there are numerous parallels to chase, all with different numbering and rarity. One parallel continuously retains value and collectibility however, and that is the Independence Day Parallel. The Independence Day parallel is numbered out of 76, so copies of cards can be hard to come by. Therefore, they can bring a decent chunk of change on the market.
RELATED: 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 Roki Sasaki Rookie Cards Have Arrived
The first year that Topps released the Independence Day parallel was in the 2018 set. The design of these cards featured a near full photograph, so the stars and stripes were located on both the left and right of the card, almost as if they were rising up from the nameplate at the bottom of the card. Recently, the Aaron Judge card pictured below, #1 in the 2018 set sold on eBay, ungraded, for $150. A different Judge card in the set sold as a PSA 9 (Card #193, Pop 2) for $400.
As the years continued, so did the Independence Day parallel. Not suprisingly, the value of the parallels are somewhat dependent on who the subject of the card is - Superstars will sell for more, while common players will sell for less. Recently, a Roki Sasaki 2025 Series 2 parallel sold for $131 ungraded. The same parallel, with Randy Vasquez as the subject, sold for only $4 recently on eBay. Other notable players from other years have also sold well, including Paul Skenes. His Independence Day Parallel from 2024 Update (also his RC) sold for $185 on eBay.
RELATED: 3 Short Print Rookie Cards to Chase in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2
With this year's release, the parallel does look different that it's first year of release. The 2025 parallels only take up the border of the card, while the team colors are still surrounding the player. The stars and stripes are still evident however, as they always have been. The numbering is located on the back of the card, which is similar to the initial 2018 wave of parallels.
RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1977 Topps
The Independence Day parallels that have been released by Topps since 2018 are stunning, and have an immense level of eye appeal. Collectors migrate towards them not only for that, but also due to the cards holding their value over time. Prices do flucutate based on player, making them affordable at times. While collectors can get lost among all the different parallels that exist, the Independence Day parallel stands out above the rest.