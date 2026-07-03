Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for White Sox-Guardians, Red Sox-Angels, and More)

The MLB season marches on, and there are plenty of teams in action on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend.

The only thing that could make this holiday weekend better would be having a bit more money in your bankroll, so let's try to do exactly that with my best MLB bets for today's slate.

MLB Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cubs -130 vs. Cardinals

White Sox +116 vs. Guardians

Red Sox vs. Angels OVER 7.5 (-120)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction

No offense in baseball has been hotter than the Chicago Cubs' over the past month. In that time frame, they led all of Major League Baseball in wRC+ at 131. That's well above the Cardinals, who rank 11th in that stat over the past 30 days at 112. You may hesitate to bet on the Cubs when you see that David Peterson is on the mound, but there are some signs that we're going to see some positive regression from the Cubs' lefty soon. He has an xERA of 4.86, a whole run better than his actual ERA.

There's certainly enough there to justify a bet on the Cubs as -130 home favorites.

Pick: Cubs -130

White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction

If you're looking for an underdog to bet on today, consider the Chicago White Sox on the road against the Cleveland Guardians. Anthony Kay (4.50 ERA) gets the start for the White Sox, and what's important about that is he's a lefty. Cleveland has struggled against lefties this season, with their OPS dropping from .691 against righties to .657 against lefties. They also have the fifth-worst wRC+ against lefties at 86.

Let's take a chance on the White Sox pulling off the AL Central upset.

Pick: White Sox +116

Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction

Let's finish our night off by sitting back and rooting for runs in the American League showdown between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels. The game features a battle of lefties between Jake Bennett (3.27 ERA) of the White Sox and Reid Detmers (3.88 ERA) of the Angels.

What's important about that is that both teams have been significantly better offensively when facing lefties this season. They rank eighth and 12th in the Majors in wRC+ against left-handed pitchers, but 23rd and 28th in that stat against right-handed pitchers. That means tonight's lefty vs. lefty matchup should have both offenses ready to explode.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (-120)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!