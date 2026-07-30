5 Rare Vintage Baseball Card Errors That Fly Under the Radar

Error cards have always been popular in the hobby. Collectors gravitate to cards that are rare and unique, and error cards fit these criteria. However, the term “error card” is frequently misused.

Online sellers sometimes describe ordinary printing defects as rare errors and list them for sky-high prices. A random ink spot or printing line does not automatically make a card a valuable error variation.

The 1969 Topps Mickey Mantle "Last Name in White" is among the most famous vintage baseball card error variations ever produced. PSA has graded just 2,454 copies, compared to 22,356 copies of the standard yellow-name version. Two PSA 9s have sold for more than $900,000. | Card Ladder

A legitimate error variation has repeatability. When the exact same error appears on multiple copies of the same card, it suggests that the cards came from a particular printing plate, sheet, or production run. While not every recurring flaw deserves to be classified as a major error variation, repeatability is a key component of a legit error card.

Grading-company recognition adds legitimacy to an error card as well. Among the major graders, PSA has been more willing to recognize obscure errors and variations. Once PSA adds a variation to its database, collectors can identify it by name, track its population, and include it in PSA Set Registry collections. This creates greater demand and a separate market from the standard version.

The 1948 Leaf Gene Hermanski incorrect-spelling variation may not be especially well known, but PSA includes it in its “Famous Baseball Error Cards” Set Registry. Only 142 copies of this error card have been graded by PSA, and a PSA 2 sold for $1,000 in May. | Card Ladder

The challenge is separating legitimate error variations from ordinary print defects that are being promoted as much rarer than they really are. The five cards below are sought after by a dedicated group of vintage collectors, but they remain under the radar to much of the hobby.

1. 1969 Topps Pirates Rookies Elvio Jimenez and Jim Shellenback #567 No Black Outline Variation

The "No Black Outline" variation (top) lacks the black border surrounding the red title box found on the standard version (bottom). PSA recognizes the variation, and its scarcity has made it one of the most valuable vintage baseball error cards. | Card Ladder

Description of the Error: The standard version of the 1969 Topps Pirates Rookies card has a black outline around the red title box at the top. On the variation, the black outline is missing.

PSA Recognition: PSA officially recognizes the no-black-outline version and identifies it on the grading label.

Rarity and Value: PSA has graded just 23 copies of the variation. A PSA 2 sold for $3,582 on June 28th of this year. A standard version in the same grade typically sells for less than $20. A PSA 8 of the error version sold for $21,400 in April, while a regular PSA 8 sold for $20 in February. The card demonstrates how PSA recognition can make a world of difference in error-card prices.

2. 1958 Topps Mickey Mantle #150 Missing Print on Back Variation

Unlike a one-of-a-kind printing defect, the same missing-print pattern has been documented on multiple copies of the 1958 Topps Mickey Mantle card, suggesting it originated from a specific printing run. Despite its repeatability, PSA does not currently recognize the variation on its label. | Card Ladder

Description of the Error: A large section of text is missing from the top of the back of the card. The blank area covers part of Mantle’s biographical information and statistics.

PSA Recognition: PSA does not currently identify this missing-print variation on its label. Copies are graded as standard 1958 Topps Mickey Mantle cards. This error wasn’t brought to public light until June of 2022, when it began to be more widely recognized by the error-collecting card community.

Rarity and Value: There is a theory that this error only occurred on one printing sheet (or possibly only a few sheets). Therefore, it is believed that fewer than 50 copies of the error card exist. Many in the hobby will dismiss this card as a minor factory printing error, but there are enough collectors of this card to create a premium.

A PSA 4 copy of this error sold for $1,330 on February 18th, 2025. A standard 1958 Topps Mickey Mantle card in the same grade sold for around $750 in February of 2025, suggesting that collectors are willing to pay a premium for the missing-print version. (The standard 1958 Mickey Mantle in a PSA 4 has been red-hot in the market and last sold for $1,456.)

3. 1956 Topps Sandy Koufax #79 Sand Behind Ear Variation

Look just to the right of Sandy Koufax’s portrait, near his ear, to spot the difference between the “sand” variation on top and the standard version on the bottom. | Card Ladder

Description of the Error: The common 1956 Sandy Koufax shows green grass behind his left ear. The rarer “error” has a tan area instead that collectors describe as sand. The difference is subtle, but it appears in the same location on multiple copies of the card. This error, also called the “Sand Patch” variation, is almost exclusively found on the gray back version of the 56’ Koufax

PSA Recognition: PSA does recognize the “sand” error. Error collectors discovered it as a repeatable error in 2014.

Rarity and Value: Around 200 copies of the sand variation are believed to exist. An SGC 4 ‘sand variation’ sold for $315 on August 7th, 2025.

4. 1955 Topps Ted Williams #2 “No Dots” Variation

The difference is subtle but easy to spot once you know where to look. The error card (top) is missing the dots over both "i"s in the facsimile Ted Williams signature, while the standard version (bottom) includes them. | Card Ladder

Description of the Error: On the front of a standard 1955 Topps Ted Williams, the facsimile autograph includes dots over the two "i"s in his last name. On the “error” variation card, the dots over both "i"s are completely absent.

PSA Recognition: PSA does not identify the missing-dots version as a separate variation on its label. Copies of this error card are graded as standard 1955 Topps Ted Williams cards.

Rarity and Value: It is believed to be around 200 copies of the missing-dots AKA “no dot,” variation. A copy graded PSA 4 sold for $650 on November 14th, 2025. A standard copy PSA 4 sold for $400 in November of 2025. The variation does not sell for a major premium. Many collectors are still unaware that two versions exist, and some collectors don’t believe it is a significant error worth paying extra for.

5. 1967 Topps Ed Spiezio #128 “Most of SPIE Missing” Variation

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Description of the Error: A large portion of Ed Spiezio’s last name is missing from the top of the card. Most of the letters in “SPIE” are missing, leaving only part of his name visible.

PSA Recognition: PSA officially recognizes the variation and labels it “Most of ‘SPIE’ Missing.”

Rarity and Value: PSA has graded just 89 copies of the variation. A PSA 5 sold for $910 on August 28th, 2025. A standard 1967 Topps Ed Spiezio card in the same grade sells for approximately $20. Spiezio was not a star player, but the unusual appearance and PSA recognition have made the variation desirable to error-card collectors and PSA Set Registry collectors.