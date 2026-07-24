When collectors think of the Yankees dynasty of the 1950s and 1960s, Mickey Mantle comes to mind first. His 18 home runs, 40 RBIs, 42 runs scored, 123 total bases, and 43 walks in World Series games all rank first all-time. “The Mick” was an absolute legend. It is understandable that he is the king of baseball cards.

But Mantle would not be as legendary without his seven World Series rings, and those who know baseball understand that pitching wins championships. The anchor of the Yankees dynasty was Whitey Ford, the greatest pitcher in Yankees history.

Born Edward Charles Ford, the Yankees legend received the nickname “Whitey” during his minor-league career, reportedly from Binghamton manager and Hall of Famer Lefty Gomez. He earned his famous nickname due to his light blond hair. | Card Ladder

Ford finished his career with an incredible .690 winning percentage, the highest of any modern pitcher with at least 200 victories. He was a 10-time All-Star, six-time World Series champion, World Series MVP, and still owns several World Series pitching records, including the most career wins (10) and most consecutive scoreless innings pitched (33.67). While Ford does not receive as much credit as Mantle, he was just as valuable to their success.

Off the field, the two icons were inseparable. Along with Billy Martin, they formed the Yankees’ famous, late-night-loving “Three Musketeers.” Manager Casey Stengel jokingly called Mantle, Ford, and Billy Martin the "Whiskey Slicks." Mantle later shortened the nickname to simply "Slick," and it became Ford's lifelong nickname.“Slick” perfectly matched Ford's fast-talking, street-smart New York City personality and his clever pitching style.

August 2, 1975; New York, NY, USA; Coach Billy Martin, with former New York Yankees Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford in the the dugout at the New York Yankees Old-Timers' Day game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Their friendship also produced some unforgettable stories. During one road trip, the duo reportedly fired Roman candles through the hallways of a Washington, D.C. hotel. On another occasion, Mantle convinced Billy Martin he was so angry with a farmer that he was going to shoot one of the man’s cows. Martin later discovered that it had all been an elaborate prank by Mantle and Ford, as the farmer had actually asked them to put down a sick animal.

Yankees general manager George Weiss allegedly kept a file of embarrassing Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford private investigator reports that he would place on his desk during contract negotiations, using it as leverage to keep both stars from asking for bigger salaries. Despite all of their antics, the duo remained best friends, and they were attached at the hip for decades, eventually entering the Baseball Hall of Fame together in 1974.

Ford, who grew up in Astoria, Queens, embraced the "Slick" nickname enough to use it as the title of his 1987 autobiography. | eBay

And despite their equal importance to the Bronx Bombers, a massive divide exists in the hobby. Both players’ rookie cards debuted in the iconic 1951 Bowman set. Recently, a Mantle rookie graded PSA 4 went for $36,600, while a Ford rookie in the exact same grade sold for $1,150.

Despite this enormous price gap, Whitey Ford cards are still iconic and coveted. Below are the five most iconic cards celebrating the Hall of Fame left-hander known as the “Chairman of the Board.”

5. Whitey Ford 1961 Topps #160

This PSA 9 copy of the 1961 Topps Whitey Ford sold for an all-time high of $7,988.88 in December 2025. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 8 Sale: $282

Recent PSA 3 Sale: $22.50

Total Population: 4,541

Card Info and Appeal: This card captures Ford at the absolute peak of his career. In 1961 he went 25-4, won the Cy Young Award, and was named World Series MVP after breaking Babe Ruth's scoreless innings record. 1961 Topps features a classic, minimalist design with a stoic portrait of Ford. Only 12 PSA 9 copies of this card exist, and there are no PSA 10s.

4. Eddie (Whitey) Ford 1951 Berk Ross Rookie Card #4-5

An autographed copy of the card sold for $950 in August of 2025. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 8 Sale: $449 (last public sale was 5/9/2019)

Recent PSA 3 Sale: $197

Total Population: 337

Card Info and Appeal: Because this rookie card is less well known, it is much less expensive than his mainstream rookie, the 1951 Bowman. Berk Ross card sets were produced in New York City by photographer Berk Ross in 1951 and 1952. The 1951 set had a 72-card multi-sport checklist. Berk Ross cards were originally sold in perforated pairs, meaning rough cut and centering issues are common.

3. Whitey Ford 1956 Topps #240

This PSA 9 copy sold for an all-time high price of $8,385 in March of 2024. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 8 Sale: $1,129

Recent PSA 3 Sale: $75

Total Population: 4,246

Card Info and Appeal: 1956 Topps is one of the most popular and iconic sets of all time. The set’s design is considered by many to be the best ever, and the ’56 Whitey Ford card does not disappoint. Ford was dominant in 1956, going 19-6 with a league-leading 2.46 ERA and 18 complete games. He helped the Yankees win an epic World Series vs. the Dodgers by pitching a complete-game victory in Game 3. There are only 22 PSA 9s of this card and no PSA 10s.

2. Whitey Ford 1953 Topps #207

This PSA 9 copy is the most expensive Whitey Ford card of all time. It sold for $87,000 in January of 2023. (A PSA 9 copy of this card sold for $35,000 in January 2026) | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 8 Sale: $2,125

Recent PSA 3 Sale: $125

Total Population: 3,116

Card Info and Appeal: This is Whitey Ford's first appearance in a Topps set. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and missed the entire 1951 and 1952 seasons. As a result, Topps did not include him in their iconic 1952 set. 1953 Topps is well regarded for its hand-painted artist portraits, which adds to the appeal of this card. Ford finished 1953 with an 18-6 record and 11 complete games. There are only eight PSA 9 copies of this card and no PSA 10s.

1. Whitey Ford 1951 Bowman #1

This card hit an all time high in $21,000 when this SGC 9 sold for $69,000. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 8 Sale: $18,800

Recent PSA 3 Sale: $709

Total Population: 3,464

Card Info and Appeal: This is the crown jewel of Whitey Ford cards. It is his only definitive mainstream rookie. The design is beautiful, as Bowman hired artists to create hand-painted artwork for each card in 1951. As card #1 in the set, it is extremely difficult to find in mint condition, as kids used to put their sets in rubber bands (and the cards on top and bottom paid the ultimate price). There are only three PSA 9 copies of this card and no PSA 10s.