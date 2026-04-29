Top 5 Most Valuable 1953 Topps Baseball Cards: Mays, Mantle and More

If you were introducing someone to vintage baseball cards and wanted to make a strong first impression, one of the first cards you would reveal is a 1953 Topps. The design and player portraits are stunning. They look more like paintings than trading cards.

The original painting used for the 1953 Topps Willie Mays card sold for nearly $250,000 at a Lelands auction in 2022. | Beckett

1953 Topps might be the best-looking vintage set ever made because each card features a hand-painted portrait created by a professional artist like Gerry Dvorak. But the look wasn’t just an artistic choice. Topps didn’t have full access to player photography rights at the time, which were largely controlled by Bowman, so they went with painted artwork as a workaround. Artists were reportedly paid around $25 per card, and Topps was selective, often rejecting paintings and requesting remakes to maintain a consistent high-end look.

The 1953 set includes a few oddities. Card #219 of Pete Runnels mistakenly features a painting of pitcher Don Johnson. There were also last-minute team updates, including Eddie Mathews being shown with the Boston Braves just before the franchise moved to Milwaukee in 1953. Additionally, the checklist was supposed to be 280 cards, but only 274 were issued. Six cards were pulled late due to contract issues (Joe Tipton, Ken Wood, Hoot Evers, Harry Brecheen, Billy Cox, and Pete Castiglione). | Card Ladder

1953 Topps is the only pre-1970 Topps set that does not have a rookie card of a future Hall of Famer. It is also missing Ted Williams, who was serving in the Korean War, along with Stan Musial and Duke Snider, who were exclusive to Bowman. Still, the set’s strength comes from who is included.



It features 33 Hall of Famers, along with the “Topps Rookie” of the legendary Satchel Paige.



Below are five of the most iconic and valuable cards from the set.

5. Yogi Berra 1953 Topps #104

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Highest Sale: $56,400 (PSA 9, July 2022)

PSA 5 Price: $810 (April 2026)

Card Appeal and Info: Many consider this the best-looking Yogi Berra card ever made, and it was released right in the heart of his prime. Fresh off an MVP season, Yogi led the '53 Yankees to a record-breaking fifth straight World Series championship. Out of 3,085 copies submitted, PSA has awarded just eight PSA 9s and zero PSA 10s.

4. Satchel Paige 1953 Topps #220

Satchel Paige's real name was LeRoy Robert Paige. The legendary Negro Leagues and MLB pitcher was born in Mobile, Alabama, on July 7, 1906, and earned his famous "Satchel" nickname as a child while carrying bags ("satchels") at a railroad station. "Satchel" is spelled wrong on this card. | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $43,565 (PSA 8.5, January 2026)

PSA 5 Price: $2,400 (March 2026)

Card Appeal and Info: This is the only Topps card of Satchel Paige, the first Negro Leagues player elected to the Hall of Fame. He was so dominant for the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Kansas City Monarchs, on multiple occasions he famously told his infielders to sit down on the grass behind him while he struck out the side. Joe DiMaggio called him the "best and fastest" pitcher he ever faced, and despite being the oldest MLB rookie ever at 42, he made multiple All-Star teams in his late 40s as a member of the St. Louis Browns. Out of the 5,976 copies of this card submitted to PSA, only 9 copies have received a PSA 9 and there are no PSA 10s.

3. Jackie Robinson 1953 Topps #1

The recent $405,900 sale is a massive jump from the previous $295,200 high, showing just how strong demand is for Jackie Robinson and the 1953 Topps set. | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $405,900 (PSA 9, April 2026)

PSA 5 Price: $4,200 (April 2026)

Card Appeal and Info: In vintage collecting, card #1 in a set has significance in multiple ways. Being selected as card #1 by Topps was considered an honor, traditionally reserved for the best and most popular players. Not only was Jackie Robinson one of the greatest 2nd basemen of all time, but he is also the most important baseball player ever because of how he broke the color barrier. As the #1 card in the set, it was frequently at the top of a child’s stack, leading to heavy wear from rubber bands and handling. Out of the 4,894 copies submitted to PSA, only 8 copies received a PSA 9 and there is only one PSA 10.

2. Willie Mays 1953 Topps #244

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Highest Sale: $360,000 (SGC 9, Feb 2023)

PSA 5 Price: $5,799 (April 2026)

Card Appeal and Info: This card is part of the set's final high-number series, which was released late in the season and had a much shorter print run than the rest of the set. Collectors love the image of a young Mays because it shows the legend making his signature basket catch. Mays missed most of the 1953 season due to military service in the Korean War and then returned in 1954 to win the NL MVP, making this his final card before becoming a superstar. The black bottom border on this card shows chipping very easily, which is why there is only one PSA 9 and one PSA 10 in existence.

1. Mickey Mantle 1953 Topps #82

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Highest Sale: $3,100,000 (PSA 10, Aug 2021)

PSA 5 Price: $9,800 (April 2026)

Card Appeal and Info: This is Mantle’s second Topps card and the crown jewel of the 1953 Topps set. Many collectors argue that this card is even more attractive than the more famous 1952 Topps Mantle, as it features a beautiful hand-painted portrait by artist Gerry Dvorak. As many collectors become priced out of the legendary 1952 Topps Mantle and the 1951 Bowman rookie card, this usually becomes the first card they gravitate to. The bright red border on the bottom of the card is prone to chipping and this is reflected in the PSA population report. There are only ten PSA 9s and two PSA 10s in existence.

Most Valuable Signed 1953 Topps Baseball Cards

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1. Signed Mickey Mantle 1953 Topps #82 PSA: $84,000

2. Signed Jackie Robinson 1953 Topps #1 PSA: $52,460

3. Signed Satchel Paige 1953 Topps #220 PSA: $27,364

4. Signed Roy Campanella 1953 Topps #27 PSA: $16,470

5. Signed Willie Mays 1953 Topps #244 PSA: $15,860

3 Iconic 1953 Topps Honorable Mentions

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1. Pee Wee Reese 1953 Topps #76 PSA 5: $330

2. Bob Feller 1953 Topps #54 PSA 5: $325

3. Eddie Mathews 1953 Topps #37 PSA 5: $261