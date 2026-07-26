The Baltimore Orioles have had their share of top players and cards, and Jim Palmer, who played 18 years, crossed paths with many of these legends, including Cal Ripken Jr., Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson, and Frank Robinson, to name a few. His baseball cards help tell the story of this player and his accomplishments. We take a look at some of his best and most valuable cards while paying homage to one of the best pitchers to ever play Major League Baseball. He continues his amazing baseball career while showing off his broadcast prowess on MASN during Orioles games. His Top 5 cards are listed here.

Jim Palmer won more games than any other pitcher during the 1970's and that is just one of the many amazing bullet points that dot his historically fantastic MLB career resume.

12.73% Jump over Past 3 Months

During his 18-year career with the Baltimore Orioles, Jim Palmer won three Cy Young Awards and four Gold Glove Awards, and in 1969 he won both. Right now, those who own his cards are winning, as his card index, comprised of his cards, has grown 12.73% in the past 3 months.

Jim Palmer's Card Ladder Player Index is up 12.73% in past 3 months. | Card Ladder

As seen above, most of the card index increase for Jim Palmer occurred in just the past few weeks!

5) 1966 Topps Baseball PSA 9 Jim Palmer

We begin our list with Jim Palmer's rookie card, a PSA 9 version of the 1966 Topps Baseball #126. According to Card Ladder, there are zero gems across the 4 tracked grading companies.

1966 Topps Baseball PSA 9 Jim Palmer. Sold for $10,065 through Heritage Auctions for $10,065 on July 10, 2026. | Card Ladder

This card, shown above, shows Jim Palmer's post-throw, gazing ahead to his fantastic baseball career and future. It sold for $10,065 on July 10, 2026.

4) 1970 Topps Baseball PSA 10 Jim Palmer

1970 Topps Baseball PSA 10 Jim Palmer. Sold for $12,600 on July 13th, 2024 via Heritage Auction. Pop 5. | Card Ladder

During his career, Jim Palmer won 4 Gold Glove awards, and his 4th card on his list is a 1970 Topps Baseball PSA 10, which sold for $12,600 on July 13th, 2024, through Heritage Auctions. According to Card Ladder, there are just five PSA 10 copies.

3) 1971 Topps Baseball Jim Palmer

1971 Topps Baseball Jim Palmer | D. Allen Thompson

According to Card Ladder information, a 1971 Topps Jim Palmer PSA 10 was sold on August 13, 2017, for $12,600. This copy is the only PSA 10 of the card.

2) 1967 Topps Baseball PSA 10 Jim Palmer

Jim Palmer wore the number 22, and it was retired for the Baltimore Orioles in 1985. The number 2 card on our list, which represents his 2nd year in the league, is shown below.

1967 Topps PSA 10 Jim Palmer. Sold on January 31, 2025 for $17,080 through Heritage Auctions. | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

This card, a 1967 Topps PSA 10 Jim Palmer, was sold through Heritage Auctions for $17,080 on Jan 31, 2025. According to Card Ladder, there are five PSA 10s in circulation.

1) 1974 Topps Baseball PSA 10 Jim Palmer

In 1990, Jim Palmer was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and received 93% of the votes on his first ballot. 31 years later, his highest public card sale occurred.

1974 Topps Baseball PSA 10 Jim Palmer. Pop 1. Sold for $21,952 via SCP on November 1, 2021. | Card Ladder

This card is a pristine version of Jim Palmer's 1974 Topps card; according to Card Ladder, it was sold on November 1, 2021, for $21,952. The PSA 10, a POP 1 card, marks the top of the market for Jim Palmer, at least for now. We plan to bring you more as the dynamic market shifts for one of the game's best players and broadcasters.