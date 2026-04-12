5 Shohei Ohtani Baseball Cards That 10X’d in Just 3 Years

The demand for Shohei Ohtani baseball cards has reached a level not seen since the peak of Ken Griffey Jr. in the 1990s. With prices climbing relentlessly, Ohtani’s Card Ladder Index, which tracks his most significant cards, has surged by over 30% in just the last three months.

Shohei Ohtani cards are up 273% over the past year. The top cards have gone up even more. | Card Ladder

This unprecedented demand is being driven in large part by global buying power. Japan, one of the world’s wealthiest economies with a deep-rooted baseball culture, provides a massive market. Ohtani’s card values likely wouldn’t be this high if he were from any other nation.

Ichiro Suzuki’s move to the Mariners in 2001 brought massive attention from Japan, earning him comparisons to Michael Jordan back home. Ichiro was an excellent player for the Mariners, but if he was Japan’s Michael Jordan, then Ohtani is Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth, and Wayne Gretzky all rolled into one.

Ichiro is a legend in Japan and he is now honored with a statue in Seattle. His impact helped set the stage for Ohtani’s global rise. | MLB

Timing has also played a crucial role in the surge of Ohtani’s market. Arriving on the scene in 2018 with the Angels, he benefited from the modern card boom that accelerated around 2020. But it wasn’t until 2023 that he officially dethroned his teammate, Mike Trout, as baseball’s ultimate chase.

In 2023, Ohtani was already considered the best player in baseball and he established himself as the hobby’s most sought after player. But Ohtani’s last three seasons have put him in the GOAT conversation. Card Ladder shows that Ohtani’s index has skyrocketed by 600% over the last three years. While the Ohtani market has delivered a 6x return over the past three years, his most iconic cards have gone up more than 10x. The five iconic Ohtani cards listed below have all generated returns exceeding 10x in that timeframe.

1. Shohei Ohtani 2013 BBM Genesis #55 PSA 10

Card Ladder

Recent Sale: $5,500 (2/17/2026)

Sale Three Years Ago: $486 (7/17/2023)

Market Context: Ohtani’s 2013 Japanese cards represent his true professional debut, and they have been red-hot over the past year. This card is up 10X in just the last 365 days, as more collectors chase players’ first professional cards and consider them to have the most prestige. BBM (Baseball Magazine Sha) is the “Topps of Japan”, and Genesis is their high-end set that Japanese collectors hold in high regard. Only 296 of these cards have been graded by PSA, with 110 of them receiving a PSA 10.

2. Shohei Ohtani 2018 Topps Chrome Pitching Blue Refractor Rookie Card /150 PSA 10

Card Ladder

Recent Sale: $20,100 (3/25/2026)

Sale Three Years Ago: $1,509 (10/12/2022)

Market Context: Many collectors believe that Ohtani’s 2018 Topps Chrome “pitching” rookie is his definitive rookie card, while others prefer his Bowman Chrome rookie card because they prefer the image of him batting. Nevertheless, the 2018 Topps Chrome “pitching” Ohtani card is one of the most iconic and recognizable cards in the ultra-modern hobby, and the rare parallel versions of it like the Blue /150 are extremely popular. This PSA 10 card sold for just $91 dollars in December of 2019.

3. Shohei Ohtani 2018 Topps Chrome Rookie Card #150 SP Red Jersey Variation Refractor PSA 10

Card Ladder

Recent Sale: $7,599 (3/1/2026)

Sale Three Years Ago: $621 (10/31/2022)

Market Context: After flying under the radar for years, short prints and image variations are now some of the most popular chases in Topps baseball sets. 1,900 base 2018 Topps Chrome Ohtani refractor rookies have been graded, compared to just 490 of the “Red Jersey” variations. It is rare for one of Ohtani’s short print rookie cards to hit the open market, so collectors (from Japan and the US) are willing to pay a huge price to acquire one.

4. Shohei Ohtani 2022 Absolute Kaboom! PSA 10

Card Ladder

Recent Sale: $22,800 (3/15/2026)

Sale Three Years Ago: $1,637 (4/16/2023)

Market Context: The Kaboom cards are among the most famous and popular “case hits” in the modern sports card hobby. They are called case hits because they are found on average only once per case of boxes. Panini baseball cards are not as popular as Topps because they are unlicensed (team logos are airbrushed out), but collectors make an exception for Kabooms. Only 110 of these Ohtani Kabooms have ever been graded, and there are only 59 PSA 10s in existence.

5. Shohei Ohtani 2023 Topps #AA-11 All Aces PSA 10

Card Ladder

Recent Sale: $1,212 (4/7/2026)

Sale Three Years Ago: $90 (6/12/2023)

Market Context: Collectors love the “All Aces” design, but the biggest driver of the price hike for this card is a misunderstanding regarding the card’s rarity. The “All Aces” set was introduced in 2023 as a standard, common insert in Topps Series 1 packs. They were easy to pull, and tens of thousands were printed. Then in 2025 and 2026, Topps brought the popular insert back but drastically changed the odds. They turned the newer All Aces cards into incredibly rare “case hits” or Super Short Prints (SSPs). When many collectors see the massive price tags on the rare 2025 and 2026 All Aces cards, they assume the 2023 versions are just as rare.