Yankees vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27
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The New York Yankees crushed the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, beating them by a final score of 15-1. Now, the Yankees can complete the series sweep on Wednesday night when the two teams face off for the third time this week.
The Yankees are 33-22 on the season, but are still 2.5 games behind the Rays for the top spot in the AL East. Let's see if they can take a step closer to catching them today.
Yankees vs. Royals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+106)
- Royals +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline
- Yankees -156
- Royals +132
Total
- OVER 9 (+100)
- UNDER 9 (-122)
Yankees vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- New York: Gerrit Cole, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Kansas City: Noah Cameron, LHP (2-3, 4.72 ERA)
Yankees vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 27
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Royals.TV, Amazon Prime Video
- Yankees record: 33-22
- Royals record: 22-33
Yankees vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
To say that Paul Goldschmidt's numbers against left-handed pitchers this season would be the understatement of the century. He has a .196 batting average and a .549 OPS against right-handed pitchers, but a .326 batting average and a 1.197 OPS against left-handed pitchers. He and the Yankees will face a lefty starter tonight in Noah Cameron of the Royals, which means he could be in for a big performance tonight.
Yankees vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I wrote about why I'm going to back the Yankees to cruise to victory tonight:
This is a game between one of the best and one of the worst offenses in baseball in recent weeks. The Yankees lead all of baseball in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 121, while the Royals rank 27th in wRC+ in that same time frame at 84.
To make matters worse for the Royals tonight, they're rolling with Noah Cameron tonight, a lefty with a 4.72 ERA. No team has been more effective against left-handed pitchers than the Yankees, who have an OPS of .815 and a wRC+ of 128 when facing lefties.
The Yankees beat the Royals 15-1 last night, and while it won't be as big a beatdown tonight, I still expect the Yankees to cruise to a win.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+106) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets