Yankees vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27

The New York Yankees crushed the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, beating them by a final score of 15-1. Now, the Yankees can complete the series sweep on Wednesday night when the two teams face off for the third time this week.

The Yankees are 33-22 on the season, but are still 2.5 games behind the Rays for the top spot in the AL East. Let's see if they can take a step closer to catching them today.

Yankees vs. Royals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+106)

Royals +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline

Yankees -156

Royals +132

Total

OVER 9 (+100)

UNDER 9 (-122)

Yankees vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

New York: Gerrit Cole, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Kansas City: Noah Cameron, LHP (2-3, 4.72 ERA)

Yankees vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Royals.TV, Amazon Prime Video

Yankees record: 33-22

Royals record: 22-33

Yankees vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

To say that Paul Goldschmidt's numbers against left-handed pitchers this season would be the understatement of the century. He has a .196 batting average and a .549 OPS against right-handed pitchers, but a .326 batting average and a 1.197 OPS against left-handed pitchers. He and the Yankees will face a lefty starter tonight in Noah Cameron of the Royals, which means he could be in for a big performance tonight.

Yankees vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I wrote about why I'm going to back the Yankees to cruise to victory tonight:

This is a game between one of the best and one of the worst offenses in baseball in recent weeks. The Yankees lead all of baseball in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 121, while the Royals rank 27th in wRC+ in that same time frame at 84.

To make matters worse for the Royals tonight, they're rolling with Noah Cameron tonight, a lefty with a 4.72 ERA. No team has been more effective against left-handed pitchers than the Yankees, who have an OPS of .815 and a wRC+ of 128 when facing lefties.

The Yankees beat the Royals 15-1 last night, and while it won't be as big a beatdown tonight, I still expect the Yankees to cruise to a win.

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+106) via FanDuel

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