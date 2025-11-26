Baseball fans are lucky to be watching superstars Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani at the peak of their powers. With their second straight MVP awards, both players are well on their way to legendary status with many peak years remaining.

“The last time we’ve seen a pair dominate their sport like this is when Magic Johnson and Larry Bird won six out of seven NBA MVP Awards in the 1980s,” Tom Verducci said in a recent Sports Illustrated article. With Judge and Ohtani playing on another level, their status as the most popular players in the baseball card hobby is no surprise.

What might surprise some fans is that the two are not rivals in the card market. Ohtani’s cards are significantly more expensive and sought after than Judge’s. A perfect example of this can be seen by looking at their Bowman Chrome Refractor /499 rookie cards.

Aaron Judge’s 2017 Bowman Chrome Refractor /499 rookie card in PSA 10 condition last sold for $1,262. Ohtani’s 2018 Bowman Chrome Refractor /499 rookie card in PSA 10 condition last sold for $18,000.

Even though the cards have the same print run of /499 and similar PSA 10 counts (120 for the Judge card and 163 for the Ohtani), one is far more expensive. Is this 1,300% gap in valuation warranted? And which card is the better investment opportunity?

The Case for the PSA 10 Aaron Judge 2017 Bowman Chrome Refractor /499 Rookie Card

1. Aaron Judge is a Better Hitter than Shohei Ohtani

While Aaron Judge does not pitch and is less versatile than Shohei Ohtani, this fact does not automatically establish Ohtani as the better player. Judge is the superior hitter, a fact supported by the statistics.

In 2025 Judge led all of baseball in on-base percentage (.457), slugging percentage (.688) OPS (1.144), and batting average (.331). His batting average was 20 points higher than the second-place finisher, and he hit .331 in a season when the MLB overall average was just .245.

In 2025, Judge led all of baseball with a WAR of 9.7. While Ohtani's 47 solid innings on the mound last season are notable, they did not close the significant gap in their offensive production.

Over their careers, Aaron Judge has a considerably higher OPS at 1.011 versus Ohtani's .929. While Judge consistently posts strong defensive metrics and is considered a top right fielder, Ohtani is a constant injury concern because of the risky nature of being a modern-day pitcher.

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates at home plate after hitting a three-run home run | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

2. The Aaron Judge Card has More Room to Grow

The significant price gap between the two cards suggests that Ohtani's card is more likely to experience a market correction, while Judge's has more room for potential growth.

There is a lot already baked into the 18K price tag for the Ohtani Bowman Chrome Refractor rookie card. His card prices are already so high, it is hard to imagine them ever doubling or tripling in value ever again.

The same can’t be said of Aaron Judge cards. He can cement his status as the greatest right-handed hitter ever with several more dominant seasons. The Yankees have more collectors than any fan-base, even the Dodgers, which means Judge cards will always have a high floor.

As a long-term investment, Judge’s 2017 Bowman Chrome Refractor /499 Rookie card could easily close the gap when the Ohtani-hype cools. Judge’s price has a much more stable valuation, and another pitching injury to Ohtani could cause his price to tank.

The Case for the PSA 10 Shohei Ohtani 2018 Bowman Chrome Refractor /499 Rookie Card

1. Shohei Ohtani is the Potential Baseball GOAT, While Judge is Not

Ohtani is two years younger than Aaron Judge, which means he has more upside. He already has 4 MVPs, which is the second most of all time. He has a realistic shot of breaking Barry Bonds’ record for most baseball MVPs ever (7).

Ohtani has already matched Babe Ruth's career pitching longevity with five seasons pitched in the MLB. Demonstrating elite pitching deep into the playoffs last month, he threw over 100 MPH and delivered a "GOAT" single-game performance that included hitting three home runs while pitching six shutout innings and striking out 10 batters. There is literally nothing on a baseball field that Ohtani can’t do.

Aaron Judge has publicly stated that Shohei Ohtani is "the best player in the game". He made this statement in October 2024, ahead of the World Series between Judge's Yankees and Ohtani's Dodgers. Ohtani’s Dodger’s went on to beat Judge’s Yankees, and then he won another Championship last month.

Many people consider Ohtani the GOAT right now, and he still has so many years ahead of him. He could conceivably play 10 more seasons. His card prices may seem high, but they are high for good reasons. People want to collect the GOATs.

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during the World Series celebration | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2. Ohtani Has Much More Worldwide Appeal than Aaron Judge

Ohtani is the more popular player than Aaron Judge in the United States. He is also MUCH more popular than Aaron Judge in Japan, a country with over 120 million people. Ohtani is arguably the most popular person in the entire country of Japan.

“Shotime” is reaching Michael Jordan status as a cultural icon that even casual baseball fans recognize. When it comes to card collecting, the most popular players will always demand the highest prices, and there is no one currently more popular than Shohei Ohtani.

Verdict:

Although Shohei Ohtani is a superior all-around player, the Aaron Judge 2017 Bowman Chrome Refractor /499 rookie card is a better investment. While the Judge card may never surpass Ohtani’s in value, I expect it to significantly close the current 1,300% price gap. Aaron Judge's undeniable greatness makes him a worthy modern rival to Ohtani, even in the baseball card hobby.

