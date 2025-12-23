Battle of the Sets: 1952 Topps vs. 1956 Topps

At first glance, this battle may look over before it even begins. After all, there is a mystique and a history to the 1952 Topps set unmatched by any set since. It is the first great modern baseball card set. And of course it brought the Hobby its most iconic card. Still, the 1956 Topps set has enough going for it that this David vs. Goliath battle may just go the way of, well, David and Goliath!

RELATED: Beyond the 1952 Topps: Top Mickey Mantle Cards to Invest In Now

History

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle | Jason A. Schwartz

RELATED: The Five Essential Cards of Mickey Mantle

1952 Topps: While the 1952 set wasn't the first Topps venture into baseball cards, its earlier sets all pale in comparison. The 1952 set featured 407 cards, far more than the 52 of the 1951 Topps Red Backs or Blue Backs, all in full color with a player bio and stats on the back. The set, assembled on Sy Berger's kitchen table, more or less defined the modern baseball card.

1956 Topps: The 1956 set is primarily historic for being the first Topps set of the monopoly era, Bowman having been deposed in 1955. Emerging victorious from the "card wars," Topps now had all of Bowman's old player contracts and with it the ability to put out a set with just about every player it wanted. Most notably, the set marked the return of Mickey Mantle to Topps following his two years as a Bowman-only star in 1954 and 1955. Undoubtedly, the edge goes to 1952 Topps.

Key Rookies

1956 Topps Luis Aparicio | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

RELATED: Secrets of the 1956 Topps Set

1952 Topps: While many collectors (not to mention Topps) refer to the Mays and Mantle cards in the set as rookie cards, the truth is both players had cards in 1951 Bowman. As far as true rookie cards, Eddie Mathews, Hoyt Wilhelm, and Minnie Minoso are the big ones, the first two being especially notable as they had no corresponding card in the 1952 Bowman set. Mathews, in particular, due to its high numbers status, is considered a mini-grail card by many collectors.

1956 Topps: At least at the moment, the 1956 Topps set offers collectors only a single rookie card, that of White Sox shortstop Luis Aparicio. Amazing as he was, the edge once again goes to 1952 Topps.

Star Power

1956 Topps - Sandy Koufax - SGC 5 (Front) | https://sports.ha.com/itm/baseball-cards/singles-1950-1959-/1956-topps-sandy-koufax-gray-back-79-sgc-ex-5/a/152531-41055.s?ic4=ListView-ShortDescription-071515

RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of Sandy Koufax

1952 Topps: Both the 1952 and 1956 Topps sets are overflowing with some of the greatest names in the history of the game. Jackie Robinson, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Bob Feller...they're all there. Still, the superstar rosters are not identical across the sets. If you're looking for Johnny Mize or a coach card of Bill Dickey, 1952 is the only set of the two that has them.

1956 Topps: On the other hand, collectors looking for Ted Williams, Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, Sandy Koufax, Ernie Banks, Al Kaline, or Harmon Killebrew, to say nothing of the aforementioned Luis Aparicio, will need to head to the 1956 set. By an extremely wide margin, the edge here goes to 1956 Topps.

Design

1952 Topps Yogi Berra | Card Ladder

1952 Topps: Though this point is hotly debated among vintage collectors, the Topps design, historic as it was at the time, is good but not great. It was a monumental achievement at the time and almost by definition classic. Still, take away the history, and the visual appeal of the cards may will sit closer to the bottom than the top of 1950s Topps sets.

1956 Topps: Again there is debate here, but 1956 Topps may be the best looking set Topps has ever produced. Head to Trading Card Database and the set is literally ranked #1 all-time by collectors. Once again, the edge goes to 1956 Topps.

Collecting the Set

1956 Topps cards | Author's personal collection

1952 Topps: For better or worse, the 1952 Topps set is nearly impossible to collect, at least for collectors on any kind of a budget. The Mantle card alone makes the set inaccessible to nearly everyone, but that's not to say the Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella, Eddie Mathews, or even Tony Bartirome are easy on the wallet. Granted, some collectors find the impossibility of the set a plus, but for most it's a set that better supports window shopping than actual collecting.

1956 Topps: No 1950s set with Mantle, Mays, Aaron, and Clemente will ever be confused for being cheap. Still, the 1956 Topps set is at least relatively affordable among the sets of the era. Back up to 1955 and even without Mantle the set's Clemente and Koufax rookie cards prove rather crippling. With 1956, the absence of a high-profile rookie card beyond Aparicio and a rather tame high number series puts the set in something of a sweet spot for collectors. Edge: 1956 Topps.

And the Winner Is...

Take away the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle, and the clear winner is the 1956 set. Still, that's like saying, "Take the engine out of a Ferrari, and it's pretty much a Fiat." In the end, 1952 Topps wins the battle, thanks to the Hobby's most iconic card. Still, 1956 Topps put up a heckuva fight thanks to an exceptional design and early cards of Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, and Sandy Koufax. Of course, as always, the real winner is the collector, who has two absolutely top-notch sets to collect or at least worship from afar.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: