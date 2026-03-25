8 Iconic Baseball Cards from 1958 Topps: The Most Underrated Set in the Hobby

The 1958 Topps set often sits in the shadow of heavyweights like 1952, 1953, and 1956 Topps. The sharp color photography of 1957 Topps and the cleaner portraits of 1959 are also more highly regarded. And because Orlando Cepeda is 1958’s only Hall of Fame rookie (and he is not exactly a top-tier name) 1958 Topps is frequently skipped over by vintage baseball card collectors.

Here is my signed 1958 Topps Yankees set. The color variety makes this set unique. 1958 Topps cards have orange, red, yellow, blue, pink backgrounds plus the All-Star variations. | Author's Photo

However, dismissing the 1958 Topps set is a mistake. The bold, multi-colored backgrounds make it one of the most unique looking baseball card sets ever made. It’s also an important set historically. It is the first set to include a “subset.” These were “All Star” cards, a key addition to the standard base cards that have been present almost every year since.

1958 is also the first time Topps showed the Dodgers and Giants in their west coast cities, which is a huge shift in baseball history. There’s a lot going on under the surface that most people don’t realize as well. Within the first series of 1958 Topps, 33 cards exist with either yellow or white lettering for player and team names. The “yellow” versions, especially for stars like Hank Aaron and Roberto Clemente, are significantly scarcer and more valuable.

The 1958 Topps design is perfect for autographs. The cards have clean backgrounds, strong color contrast, and no facsimile signature to compete with the autograph. | Author's Photo

Packed with Hall of Famers, multiplayer cards, rare variations, and the initial (All Stars) subset, 1958 Topps is one of the best and underappreciated sets of all time. Below are the eight most iconic cards from the set, ranked from least to most iconic.

8. Ted Williams 1958 Topps #1

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Recent PSA 8 Price: $6,405 (2/1/2026)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $1,953

Market Movement: Between 2008 and 2020, a PSA 8 copy of this card typically sold for around $2,000. Its value began a steady climb in 2021 and then surged 47% in the last year alone as the baseball card bull market has shifted into high gear.

Why it’s Iconic: This is the final standard base card of the legendary Ted Williams. Topps usually picked iconic names for card #1 on their checklist, so it is no surprise that Williams was also card #1 in 1954 and 1957. In 1958, a 40-year-old “Splendid Splinter” won his sixth and final batting title, making him the oldest player ever to lead the league in hitting.

7. Willie Mays 1958 Topps #5

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Recent PSA 8 Price: $13,400 (2/1/2026)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $7,930

Market Movement: This card in a PSA 8 could be bought for around $1,000 back in 2010. In late 2020, it was selling for roughly $2,800 and then saw a dramatic jump to approximately $10,000 by the end of 2021. An all-time high sale of $13,700 took place in September of 2024.

Why it’s Iconic: Collectors love the smiling headshot of the iconic Mays set against the vibrant blue background. This is Mays first card as a member of the San Francisco Giants, the team most fans associate him with (he played his first seven seasons in New York). The “Say Hey Kid” is widely recognized as the second greatest player ever, and he led the league in steals in 1958 as the MVP runner up.

6. Roberto Clemente 1958 Topps (Yellow Team Letters) #52

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Recent PSA 8 Price: $10,400 (2/1/2026)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $26,840 (White Letter)

Market Movement: PSA has graded 4,707 standard versions of this card, but only 1,051 ‘Yellow Team’ variations. The popularity of the rare variation was on full display in 2024 when a PSA 9 ‘Yellow Team’ Clemente (PSA population 7) sold for over $58,000. A standard PSA 9 version (PSA population 16) last sold for $14,200 in 2021.

Why it’s Iconic: This card is an early “color match” as the yellow background perfectly matches the yellow on the Pirates uniform. The “Yellow Team” variation is not only scarcer, but most collectors also prefer the yellow-on-yellow look. Clemente is arguably the greatest ever Latin American baseball player, and he was a legendary humanitarian off the field as well.

5. Hank Aaron 1958 Topps (Yellow Name) #30

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Recent PSA 8 Price: $6,000 (5/28/2023)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $8,009

Market Movement: This card in a PSA 7 sold for $438 all the way back in 2006. Twenty years later on March 15th, a PSA 7 copy sold for $2,601.

Why it’s Iconic: Out of all of the “yellow name” variations in the set, this is the best one. Hank Aaron is easily a top 5 player of all time. When this card was released, Aaron was the reigning NL MVP and had just led the Braves to a World Series title in 1957.

4. Stan Musial 1958 Topps All-Star #476

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Recent PSA 8 Price: $330 (3/20/2026)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $2,928

Market Movement: Both this player and his cards have never received the market respect they deserve. Today, a PSA 5 copy can be purchased for just $60, up from roughly $20 five years ago. A PSA 7 recently sold for $200, a significant jump from its $50 valuation in 2020.

Here is the entire 1958 Topps All-Star sub set. The National League All-Star cards are blue, and the American Leaguers are in red. | Facebook Sports Cards Nonsense Group

Why it’s Iconic: This is Musial’s Topps rookie and the card that ended one of the most famous holdouts in hobby history. Although Musial’s Bowman contract ended years prior, he resisted signing with Topps until 1958 when Topps donated to a St. Louis Cardinals charity. 'Stan the Man' is a top-10 all-time great, but he is undervalued and overlooked by collectors due in large part to the fact that he does not have many Topps cards.

3. Roger Maris 1958 Topps Rookie Card #47

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Recent PSA 8 Price: $2,992 (2/16/2026)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $6,300

Market Movement: In 2010, a PSA 7 Maris rookie sold for just $350. Even at today’s market price of approximately $950, it feels like a steal for a near-mint copy of the set's most iconic rookie card.

Why it’s Iconic: This is the only rookie card for one of the best power hitters in history. Roger Maris held the AL single-season home run crown from 1961 until 2022, when Aaron Judge finally broke the mark. The two-time MVP is considered one of the greatest players not currently enshrined in Cooperstown.

2. Mickey Mantle & Hank Aaron 1958 Topps World Series Batting Foes #418

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Recent PSA 8 Price: $6,400 (3/21/2026)

Highest Signed Copy Price:

Market Movement: A decade ago, a PSA 9 copy of this card (population 15) sold for $5,800. In 2024, a PSA 9 sold for $58,800, marking a staggering 10x increase in value.

Why it’s Iconic: Featuring an iconic Yankee Stadium backdrop, this card captures two top 10 players of all time during the 1957 World Series. With Mantle and Aaron meeting again in the 1958 Fall Classic, this card is the ultimate symbol of the set, the year, and a golden era in baseball.

1. Mickey Mantle 1958 Topps #150

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Recent PSA 8 Price: $14,700 (3/21/2026)

Highest Signed Copy Price:

Market Movement: As recently as late 2020, a PSA 8 copy of this card could still be bought for under $5,000. However, by March 2021, prices for this iconic Mantle had already doubled to over $10,000. This strong upward trend has shown no signs of slowing down since.

Why it’s Iconic: This is unquestionably the most sought-after card in the set. Mantle was still at the height of his prime, as led the Yankees to another World Series title in 1958. His iconic headshot, set against a vibrant orange background, remains a centerpiece at vintage card tables across the country.

Iconic Honorable Mention from 1958 Topps

-Mickey Mantle 1958 Topps All-Star #487