Top 5 Iconic 1961 Topps Baseball Cards

1961 was a year of chaos and change. The Cold War intensified, the Berlin Wall went up, John F. Kennedy took office, and the Soviet Union sent the first human into space. The world was changing at a rapid pace, and that sense of transformation carried over into baseball and would eventually move downstream to cards.

MLB entered into the expansion era, changing the number of regular-season games from 154 to 162. The Los Angeles Angels and a “new” Washington Senators joined the American League. The original Washington Senators moved to Minnesota and rebranded as the Twins. The first-ever expansion draft took place to stock the new rosters.

Many Minnesota Twins players in the 1961 Topps set were pictured without hats, including Harmon Killebrew, because the franchise had just relocated from Washington. | Card Ladder

The 1961 season centered on Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris, which culminated in Maris breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record. This led Commissioner Ford Frick to famously declare that the record would have an “asterisk” because it was set after game 154.

The 1961 Topps MVP subset highlights some of the biggest stars of the era, featuring past award winners from both leagues. The American League checklist includes Phil Rizzuto, Yogi Berra, Bobby Shantz, Al Rosen, Mickey Mantle, Jackie Jensen, Nellie Fox, and Roger Maris. The National League is represented by Jim Konstanty, Roy Campanella, Hank Sauer, Willie Mays, Don Newcombe, Hank Aaron, Ernie Banks, and Dick Groat. | Card Ladder

Topps' Response to the Changing Landscape

Meanwhile, Topps was trying to keep up with it all. The 1961 Topps baseball set featured a 587-card checklist that felt as rushed and unpredictable as the year itself. Players often appeared without logos, and many errors slipped through production. At the same time, the set introduced long-lasting hobby staples like League Leaders cards, All-Rookie trophies, and standalone checklists.

The rookie cup started with 1961 Topps. The set introduced the now-iconic symbol, and this Ron Santo rookie card remains one of the most recognizable in the set. | Card Ladder

Its simple and classic design remains extremely popular to this day. Popular subsets like “Baseball Thrills”, “MVPs,” “All Stars,” and “World Series Highlights” were also included. Most importantly, the set is packed with legendary players and rookies. Below are the five most iconic cards from the popular and transformative set.

5. Billy Williams 1961 Topps Rookie Card #141

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Highest Sale: $92,046 (PSA 10)

PSA 6 Price: $125 (4/12/2026)

Why it’s Iconic: This is the only mainstream rookie card of “Sweet-Swinging Billy,” a Hall of Fame outfielder and legendary Chicago Cub. Williams won the 1961 NL Rookie of the Year award after hitting 25 home runs. Williams would ultimately reach 426 homers and a place in Cooperstown. This card is extremely difficult to find in high grade; there are only 52 PSA 9s and two PSA 10s in existence (out of 5,241 PSA submissions).

4. Hank Aaron 1961 Topps #415

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Highest Sale: $25,830 (PSA 10, April 19, 2026)

PSA 6 Price: $335 (4/29/2026)

Why it’s Iconic: This card captures “Hammerin’ Hank” in his prime. Aaron finished the 1961 season with a .327 average, 34 home runs, and 120 RBIs. While Aaron’s legacy as the home run king ensures all his vintage cards remain valuable, the 1961 Aaron is particularly special because it falls into the rarer high-number series. Hank Aaron also has cards in the popular “MVP” and “All Star” subsets, but this base version is his most sought-after in the set. Finding this base card in high grade is a challenge for collectors, as there are zero PSA 10s and only 54 PSA 9s in existence.

3. Juan Marichal 1961 Topps Rookie Card #417

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Highest Sale: $89,249 (PSA 10, 2/9/2022)

PSA 6 Price: $240 (4/26/2026)

Why it’s Iconic: This card is one-third of the "Big Three" Hall of Fame rookies in the 1961 set, alongside the Chicago Cubs tandem of Billy Williams and Ron Santo. Marichal is widely considered the best of the three, as the Hall of Fame pitcher won more games in the 1960s than any other player (191). This card is also part of the harder-to-find high-number series, and PSA has only awarded six PSA 10s and 92 PSA 9s out of the 4,212 submissions.

2. Roger Maris 1961 Topps #2

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Highest Sale: $14,030 (PSA 9)

PSA 6 Price: $300 (4-15-2026)

Why it’s Iconic: This is the card most directly tied to the 1961 season. Roger Maris breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record in 1961 makes it one of the most historically significant vintage baseball cards of the decade. Not only did Maris break the home run record in 1961, but he also captured his second consecutive American League MVP award and led the Yankees to a World Series title. Because it is card #2, it sat at the top of collector stacks, making it more prone to corner wear and rubber-band damage. This makes it very hard to find in high grades, as there are only 24 PSA 9s and one PSA 10.

1. Mickey Mantle 1961 Topps #300

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Highest Sale: $34,408 (PSA 9)

PSA 6 Price: $1,230 (4/26/2026)

Why it’s Iconic: This card is the crown jewel of the set. Mickey Mantle remains the face of the entire baseball card hobby, and this card represents the “M&M Boys” home run chase in 1961. Mantle was neck-and-neck with Maris for most of the ‘61 season, finishing with a career-high 54 home runs. Most fans at the time were rooting for the more popular Mantle, and not Maris, to break Ruth’s record. Even though Maris broke the record and won MVP in 1961, Mantle led baseball in Slugging Percentage (.687) and OPS (1.135). Centering issues are common with this card, as only two PSA 10s and 71 PSA 9s exist.

5 Iconic 1961 Topps Honorable Mentions:

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1. Carl Yastrzemski #287: A PSA 6 recently sold for $249

2. Willie Mays #150: A PSA 6 recently sold for $225

3. Ron Santo Rookie Card #35: A PSA 6 recently sold for $81

4. Mickey Mantle All-Star #578: A PSA 6 recently sold for $700

5. Mickey Mantle MVP #475: A PSA 6 recently sold for $430